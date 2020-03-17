The following area basketball teams claimed championships at the 72nd annual St. Johnsbury Rotary basketball tournament, held March 14 at St. Johnsbury Academy. The tournament took place March 4-14, with single and double elimination games held throughout both weeks. B Division players are made up of students in grades seven and eight. C Division players are in grades five and six. Named Good Sportsmanship teams were the Brighton/Charleston Bearcats from the Boys B Division, and the Barnet Girls B team.
PHOTOS: St. J Rotary basketball tournament championship teams and Good Sportsmanship awards
