No. 7 St. Johnsbury handles No. 10 Mount Anthony in three sets in the first round of the Vermont high school volleyball playoffs at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
PHOTOS: St. J Tops Mt. Anthony In Volleyball First-Rounder
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 18-24
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 18-24.
You voted:
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 18-24
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 18-24.
You voted:
Latest News
- Second NCAA gender equity report shows spending disparities
- California county closes In-N-Out over vaccine verification
- Officer convicted in fatal shooting of mentally ill man
- New York's mayoral candidates trade barbs and compliments
- Puerto Rico debt-restructuring bill advances amid criticism
- Woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman's child
- Biden ties Republican in race for Va. governor to Trump
- Familiar drive pushes migrant caravan through Mexico
- Trump could get big 'bonus' shares in new social media firm
- Ohtani gets special award from MLB for 2-way All-Star season
- Illinois police officer is shot and killed near St. Louis
- NFL not planning to issue report on Washington Football Team
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- The Latest: Braves starter Morton removed in third inning
- Blackhawks GM resigns, team fined after sexual assault probe
- LeBron James to miss Lakers game vs. Spurs due to sore ankle
- PHOTOS: Lyndon Battles Missisquoi In D-II Play-In
- PHOTOS: St. J Tops Mt. Anthony In Volleyball First-Rounder
- Giants place Peppers on injured reserve with ACL injury
- Ex-New England Patriot Patrick Chung charged with assault
- New York Islanders sign Ross Johnston to 4-year contract
- 2-time WNBA executive of year Padover named Atlanta Dream GM
- Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 26) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
- Bueckers, Boston, Clark headline AP preseason All-Americans
- Former MLB manager Valentine runs for mayor in hometown
- Jake Burton alive and bristling in 'Dear Rider' documentary
- Charities benefit from fans' return to golf tournament
- Tom Brady's monumental game included memorable mementos
- Florida takes on Boston, aims for 5th straight home win
- Miami Heat to square off against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday
- Washington visits Boston after Tatum's 41-point showing
- Tatum scores 41 points as Celtics beat Hornets 140-129 in OT
- Durant scores 25, Nets hand Wizards 1st loss, 104-90
- Coleman, Backlund lead Flames to 5-1 win over Rangers
- Fillier scores 2, Canada beats US again in women's hockey
- Fab Four of July acquisitions lead Braves to World Series
- Olofsson scores twice, Sabres beat Lightning 5-1
- Vilified in sports world, Astros begin another World Series
- Texas Tech fires coach Wells after 2-plus mediocre seasons
- World Series notebook: McCullers out; top 2 picks of 2015 in
- Dempsey back as USA Basketball chair; Bird, Durant on board
- After going from last place to ALCS, Red Sox optimistic
- Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joins Mariners ownership group
- Jets with lots to fix after embarrassing dud in New England
- Judge adds federal retainer to AAU coach charged with abuse
- Oliver Marmol takes over as St. Louis Cardinals manager
- Giants play a complete game, now they have to do it again
- Timme, Juzang, Cockburn headline AP preseason All-Americans
- Area Teams’ Playoff Matchups For 2021 Fall H.S. Playoffs
- Not getting their kicks: Dolphins keep losing on walk-offs
- Patriots 'not satisfied' after routing Jets in 1st home win
- Bears coach Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19
- Monday Local Scores (Oct. 25) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Beautiful Wildlife Calendars Help Support Vt. And N.H. Fish And Wildlife
- Analysis: Brady’s latest milestone another untouchable one
- Barnet Boy Bags A Bear
- The New York Red Bulls play DC United on 4-game win streak
- New York City FC takes on Chicago after Castellano's 2-goal game
- New England faces Colorado following Buksa's 2-goal game
- New York Knicks to host Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday
- Washington to visit Brooklyn Monday
- Charlotte plays Boston, seeks 4th straight victory
- STAT WATCH: Buffalo's 11 sacks are most in FBS since 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.