Area athletes participated in the St. Johnsbury Recreation youth field hockey camp at St. J Academy’s Cary Field on Thursday. The two-day camp was held under the direction of Hilltopper field hockey coaches Tara Bailey and Olivia Cunningham.
PHOTOS: St. J youth field hockey camp
- Michael Beniash » Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
