St. J Recreation members, grades 6-9, competed in an intrasquad lacrosse scrimmage at Union Baptist Church in Waterford on Friday. The St. J Rec teams have been practicing twice a week. Players in grades fourth and up have been playing instraquad games on Friday night. Members from the St. J Academy varsity lacrosse program have been key in helping teach and volunteer their time, lacrosse director Tom Turek said.
PHOTOS: Youth lacrosse scrimmages at UBC
- Michael Beniash » Sports Editor
-
-
- 0
