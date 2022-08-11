Pilgrim Earns Top-10 Finish At Motocross Nationals

Littleton nine-year-old Carter Pilgrim competed at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch from August 1-6. (Contributed Photo)

HURRICANE MILLS, TN — Littleton nine-year-old Carter Pilgrim squared off against the best motocross racers in the country at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch from August 1-6.

Pilgrim cracked the top-10 with a ninth-place finish in the 50cc 7-8-year-old class and finished 33rd in the 65cc 7-9 limited class.

