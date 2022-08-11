Pilgrim Earns Top-10 Finish At Motocross Nationals

HURRICANE MILLS, TN — Littleton nine-year-old Carter Pilgrim squared off against the best motocross racers in the country at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch from August 1-6.
Pilgrim cracked the top-10 with a ninth-place finish in the 50cc 7-8-year-old class and finished 33rd in the 65cc 7-9 limited class.
The soon-to-be fourth-grader was joined by fellow New Englanders Mason Giles and Brysen Woodman (both of Farmington, N.H.) in his two events. Other than that, his competition came from all around the United States.
Pilgrim qualified for the championships earlier this summer during the Northeast Regional at Dublin Gap Park in Pennsylvania, which featured the best riders from the east coast and mid-east states. He was crowned regional champion after winning the 50cc 7-8-year-old class and finished fifth in the 65cc 7-9 modified class and sixth in the 65cc 7-9 limited class.
Pilgrim had the choice to compete in any two out of the three events that he qualified for at the regional when it came to the championship. He opted to enter the 50cc 7-8-year-old class and the 65cc 7-9 limited class.
Following the week-long championship event, Pilgrim will return to his home track, Rider Hill in Derby, to gear up for future races and to continue to improve. He also enjoys racing at Canaan MX in Canaan, N.H. and at the Dirt Side track in Groveton.
Unlike most of the racers he faced at Loretta Lynn’s, Pilgrim doesn’t solely focus on motocross — he is a year-round, multi-sport athlete and plays basketball, baseball and soccer — of which his season at Lakeway Elementary School in Littleton will be starting up soon.
