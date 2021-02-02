Pittsburg-Canaan Cancels Remaining Regular-Season Basketball Games; Hopes To Play When Vermont Allows

The Pittsburg (N.H) and Canaan (Vt.) cooperative boys and girls basketball programs are still waiting to play competitive basketball games.
The Yellow Jackets, however, won’t make their opponents do the same.
“We are canceling our remaining regular-season games to allow other schools to reschedule their games,” Canaan athletics director Phil Shaw said Tuesday of the good-will gesture. “Right now, we don’t know when we are going to play. Schools are looking to make up games against other schools and they have questions about available dates, so it’s not fair to hold the dates of our games, not knowing if we are going to play.
“Our hope is that we will get some games in before the playoffs begin on March 1. If that happens, we hope the teams will reschedule against us. Right now, it’s all contingent on Vermont opening up competition.”
Canaan High School’s sports teams compete in the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association. The school left the Vermont Principals’ Association in 2012, forming a cooperative agreement with neighboring town Pittsburg. Their Division IV programs compete in the NHIAA and play only teams in New Hampshire.
Canaan, however, follows Vermont’s school-based sports guidance on COVID-19 regulations because it has Vermont students on the roster. Allowing only intrasquad practice and scrimmages, Gov. Phil Scott has yet to give the go-ahead for indoor sports to begin interscholastic competition.
New Hampshire began playing competitive games on Jan. 11. The last day of the regular season in New Hampshire is Feb. 26.
Pittsburg-Canaan has canceled six games thus far, including Monday’s matchup with Colebrook. The Yellow Jackets had five more contests left on the slate.
The NHIAA earlier this year waived the required number of regular-season games to qualify for the postseason. Shaw said his girls and boys teams could still participate in the playoffs.
The PC girls varsity currently has 10 players and the boys program has six.
“The kids have been pretty good about it,” Shaw said. “It tough for them not knowing if they are going to play and that’s why the kids play; they are excited about games. It’s starting to get a little old waiting, but it’s nice they can at least scrimmage.
“We’re just hoping it opens up and we’re able to keep the kids interested and get them playing games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.