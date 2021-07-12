Owen Kellington delivered two pitching gems against Lyndon this past spring.
On Monday, the U-32 star right-hander made history.
A native of Calais, Kellington was drafted in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft, taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 102nd pick.
Kellington becomes the highest ever Vermont high school baseball draft pick, according to Bruce Bosley of the Vermont Baseball Coaches Association.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior powered U-32 to the Division II state championship in June. With a fastball hitting 94 mph, Kellington went 7-0 with a 0.22 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 49 innings.
Two of those victories came at Lyndon Institute’s McDonald Family Field in front of a slew of Major League scouts. He tossed a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 17 and walking three in the fifth-seeded Raiders’ 6-1 victory over the fourth-seeded Vikes. It was Kellington’s second 17-strikeout performance against Lyndon. He also posted that number in a 7-2 win over LI on May 22.
Rising Vikings senior Trevor Lussier was responsible for the lone two LI hits off Kellington over the two games — both doubles that broke up no-hit bids.
“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime pitcher,” Lussier said after his double to the outfield fence in the fourth inning of their playoff clash.
A lefty on offense, Kellington also batted .667 with eight home runs, 32 runs and 26 RBI.
Kellington, who has pitched for the Vermont Lake Monsters in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League this summer, will have a decision to make — join the Pittsburgh Pirates organization or play on scholarship at University of Connecticut and try to improve his draft stock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.