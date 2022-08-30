A generous donation by the Pizzagalli Foundation of Burlington will allow for copies of the book “Green Mountain Gold: Vermont Sports Hall of Fame” to be placed in all libraries and schools throughout Vermont.
The 237-page book highlights more than 100 top sports figures from the state that have been inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame since it was founded in October 2011.
On behalf of the foundation, Lisa Pizzagalli said it is important for Vermonters, especially younger children, to read about the achievements of the top sports figures in the Green Mountain State over the past 100-plus years.
“We were so moved by the tributes to the athletes that we wanted to be part of sharing their success and hard work with fellow Vermonters,” Pizzagalli said.
Chairman of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors John Maley echoed the thought that the book could inspire young Vermonters to “Go for the Gold.”
“This is a ‘must read’ book for any Vermont sports fans interested in the greatest athletes, coaches and pioneers in Vermont sports history,” Maley said.
The plan is to place the new edition of “Green Mountain Gold” in every town and city library in the state, along with colleges and universities, in the coming months.
The book also will be presented to all middle and high schools across Vermont.
The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Board is looking to have public presentations at local libraries with possibly a hall-of-famer stopping by to share comments with library users at a special event.
The book has a chapter dedicated to each of the 106 inductees in the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. Photographs of the inductees are included with each chapter. The plan also is to provide a copy of the new edition to each inductee or family.
Alan Rubel, of Barre, a member of the Hall of Fame board, produced the original book with several Vermont writers in 2020 and it was updated to include the latest inductees in 2022.
The book features a special 10-page historic introduction by former Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Alex Wolff, who lives in Addison County. There is also a brief history of the hall of fame and its founding.
Also featured are the annual male and female Burlington Free Press High School Athletes of the Year.
“Green Mountain Gold” is available at local bookstores or can be purchased through the Hall of Fame’s website.
Proceeds from the book sales — much like the annual Vermont Sports Hall of Fame induction banquets — go to the Hall’s official charity: Prevent Child Abuse Vermont. The Hall has presented more than $21,000 to PCAV, which offers important statewide services.
