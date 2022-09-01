Playoff Hopeful North Country Opens Season With Tough D-II Test

The Falcons begin their quest for a return to the Division II playoffs with a mammoth of a game on the road this Friday night.
Spaulding will play host under the lights in Barre, the first of three away games to start North Country’s season. It’s a strong measuring stick right out of the gate; the Crimson Tide earned a convincing 50-0 victory during last year’s late-season meeting.
Lonnie Wade’s ball club is focusing only on what they can control themselves. Keeping it simple and executing the basics is what the Falcons will be looking to do.
“The game plan is pretty cliche,” he said. “Establish the run on offense and stop the run on defense. Protect the ball and get off the field on third down.”
With several cancellations last season resulting in only five games played and the 2020 7v7 COVID season the year before that, the Falcons are eager to put that behind them and return to normalcy on the gridiron.
North Country missed the postseason last year after going 0-5.
Spaulding went 5-4 last year, its first winning record since 2008, before bowing out in the D-II semifinals.
Junior Gabe Hoar has been named the Week 1 starter at quarterback for the Tide. He’ll look to targets Zack Wilson and Tyler Whitcomb as well as rely on Ben Hiscock for offensive support in the running game.
As for the Falcons’ starting signal-caller, Wade has yet to make a definitive decision.
It’s been a tightly contested, three-way battle for the QB starting gig this preseason. Junior Watson Laffoon saw time under center last season and classmate Tate Parker has familiarity with the position, too. Sophomore Hayden Boivin is the third candidate after manning the JV offense last fall.
“All three played well last Friday [during a scrimmage] and it’s very likely all three could be at that position Friday night,” Wade said. “All three will be on the field in some capacity.”
Regardless of who’s under center, wide receiver Wyatt Descheneau and tight end Mark Guebara should both be desirable targets in the aerial game. Their leadership will also be valuable on the other side of the ball, playing defensive back and linebacker, respectively.
“We need a big game out of our offensive and defensive line,” Wade said.
The Falcons also need to be ready to adjust to whatever front Spaulding first-year head coach Gabriel Aguilar decides to throw at them.
“They have the potential to come out in multiple formations and attack on a variety of levels,” Wade said. “Defensively, they are a 3-3 stack team that’s very aggressive.”
The Friday night clash of D-II opponents is slated for 7 p.m.
