Playoff Hopeful North Country Opens Season With Tough D-II Test
North Country's Cooper Wheeler competes at St. J Academy's annual 7v7 football tournament at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Falcons begin their quest for a return to the Division II playoffs with a mammoth of a game on the road this Friday night.

Spaulding will play host under the lights in Barre, the first of three away games to start North Country’s season. It’s a strong measuring stick right out of the gate; the Crimson Tide earned a convincing 50-0 victory during last year’s late-season meeting.

