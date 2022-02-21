Plethora Of Local Teams In Contention As VPA Unveils Girls Hoop Brackets

Let the madness begin.
The Vermont Principals’ Association released its 2022 girls basketball brackets on Monday with first-round games tipping off across all four divisions on Tuesday.
Around the local scene, St. Johnsbury has a first-round bye in Division I (only 11 teams in the bracket). The fifth-seeded Hilltoppers will visit No. 4 Essex in Friday’s quarterfinals. St. J (10-7) fell to the Hornets 40-26 on Feb. 7.
The Lyndon girls made history, earning the program’s first No. 1 seed. The Vikings (15-2), winners of seven straight, kick off the Division II tournament at home versus No. 16 Woodstock.
The rest of the D-II first-round games will also go down Tuesday, including defending champion North Country (14-5) hosting U-32, a team the Falcons beat 53-23 in December. North Country is one of five teams in the bracket with 14 wins.
Lake Region (11-6) is the No. 3 seed in Division III. The defending champs finished the regular season winning seven of eight, their only loss a 50-45 defeat to Spaulding in the finale. The Rangers will face No. 14 Stowe on Wednesday.
Three local outfits have top-five seeds and will vie in Division IV, including No. 3 Blue Mountain (15-4), No. 4 Danville (14-5) and No. 5 Hazen (12-8).
The Bucks, on a six-game win streak, host Twinfield on Wednesday, a team they twice blew out this winter. The white-hot Bears, winners of 12 straight, welcome No. 13 Long Trail and the Wildcats, who have won five of six, entertain No. 12 Arlington in a pair of North-South clashes on Tuesday.
Boys and girls hockey teams finish their regular seasons on Wednesday while boys hoops end their regular season on Saturday before their first-round playoff games begin next week.
The matchups for all four divisions are below:
DIVISION I
First Round
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 9 Burlington (6-12) at No. 8 South Burlington (8-12), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Brattleboro (6-14) at No. 7 Colchester (9-9), 7 p.m.
No. 11 BFA-St. Albans (3-16) at No. 6 Rutland (11-9), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Feb. 24
Brattleboro-Colchester winner at No. 2 Champlain Valley (15-3), 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Burlington-South Burlington winner at No. 1 Rice (16-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 7 p.m.
BFA-St. Albans-Rutland winner at No. 3 Mount Mansfield (16-4), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 28
At University of Vermont
Quarterfinal winners, time TBD
D-I Championship
Saturday, March 5
At University of Vermont
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
——
DIVISION II
First Round
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 16 Woodstock (5-15) at No. 1 Lyndon (15-2), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Springfield (10-10) at No. 8 Missisquoi (10-9), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Burr and Burton (6-14) at No. 4 Spaulding (15-4), 7 p.m.
No. 12 U-32 (7-12) at No. 5 North Country (14-5), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Montpelier (5-14) at No. 2 Enosburg (18-2), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Middlebury (8-12) at No. 7 Harwood (11-9), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Lamoille (5-13) at No. 3 Fair Haven (15-5), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Hartford (8-11) at No. 6 Mount Abraham (12-8), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 25
Springfield-Missisquoi winner vs. Woodstock-Lyndon winner, 7 p.m.
U-32-North Country winner vs. Burr and Burton-Spaulding winner, 7 p.m.
Middlebury-Harwood winner vs. Montpelier-Enosburg winner, 7 p.m.
Hartford-Mt. Abraham winner vs. Lamoille-Fair Haven winner, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
At Barre Auditorium
Monday, Feb. 28
Quarterfinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
Quarterfinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 5
At Barre Auditorium
Semifinal winners, 3:45 p.m.
——
DIVISION III
First Round
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 16 Mill River (0-19) at No. 1 Windsor (17-2), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Vergennes (7-13) at No. 8 BFA-Fairfax (8-10), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Bellows Falls (3-16) at No. 4 Peoples (13-6), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Winooski (7-12) at No. 5 White River Valley (14-5), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
No. 15 Randolph (0-18) at No. 2 Williamstown (18-0), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Leland & Gray (8-10) at No. 7 Thetford (10-8), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Stowe (1-17) at No. 3 Lake Region (11-6), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Oxbow (7-13) at No. 6 Otter Valley (11-9), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 25
Vergennes-BFA-Fairfax winner vs. Mill River-Windsor winner, 7 p.m.
Winooski-White River Valley winner vs. Bellows Falls-Peoples winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Leland and Gray-Thetford winner vs. Randolph-Williamstown winner, 2 p.m.
Oxbow-Otter Valley winner vs. Stowe-Lake Region winner, 2 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, March 3
At Barre Auditorium
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
D-III Championship
Saturday, March 5
At Barre Auditorium
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
——
DIVISION IV
Playdowns
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 9 Rivendell (7-9) at No. 8 Northfield (11-8), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Long Trail (5-13) at No. 4 Danville (14-5), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Arlington (5-11) at No. 5 Hazen (12-8), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Poultney (8-11) at No. 6 Mid Vermont Christian (12-8), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
No. 15 Craftsbury (1-15) at No. 2 West Rutland (18-2), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Richford (7-9) at No. 7 Mount St Joseph (11-6), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Twinfield (2-16) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (15-4), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 25
Rivendell-Northfield winner at No. 1 Proctor (16-1), 7 p.m.
Arlington-Hazen winner vs. Long Trail-Danville winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Richford-Mt. St. Joseph winner vs. Craftsbury-West Rutland winner, 2 p.m.
Poultney-Mid Vermont Christian winner vs. Twinfield-Blue Mountain winner, 2 p.m.
Semifinals
At Barre Auditorium
Monday, Feb. 28
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
D-IV Championship
Saturday, March 5
At Barre Auditorium
Semifinal winners, noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.