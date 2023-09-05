LISBON — Longtime Lisbon coach and athletic director Les Poore is hanging up all of his many hats.

After 20 years as the Panthers’ athletic director and a coach of various sports for 35 years, Poore is stepping down from the positions. Brent Covell has taken over as Lisbon’s new AD and Todd Fisher has replaced Poore as the varsity boys soccer coach.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.