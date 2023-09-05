LISBON — Longtime Lisbon coach and athletic director Les Poore is hanging up all of his many hats.
After 20 years as the Panthers’ athletic director and a coach of various sports for 35 years, Poore is stepping down from the positions. Brent Covell has taken over as Lisbon’s new AD and Todd Fisher has replaced Poore as the varsity boys soccer coach.
“After 35 years of coaching and 20 years of AD I was ready to pass the torch on to qualified replacements and I will just teach the last three or four years of my career,” Poore said. “I had some incredible memories related to sports and I will certainly miss the connections that were made through the years.”
Covell takes his place as the Lisbon AD after wrapping up his second season as the Panthers girls basketball coach last winter and embarking on his first year as the varsity girls soccer coach this fall.
“I hope to continue to learn and pick Les’ brain on a daily basis,” Covell said. “Les is a Hall of Fame coach and AD and I couldn’t have asked for a better situation. I am not interested in changing much of what Les did here previously, with the exception of using my youth as a tool to adapt to the students of the present time. I hope to utilize and collaborate with all the present North Country AD’s as they are a great group of individuals. I am very excited to help this small school and community bring back it’s winning ways.”
Covell had aspirations of being an athletic director since his high school days at White Mountains Regional and became close with then-athletic director Dan Chick.
“I watched and learned a lot from him and Jim Haley,” Covell said. “I loved their ability to connect with all athletes male or female and build solid relationships.”
Covell previously served as the AD of Whitefield Elementary and oversaw the junior high programs for five years. While at that position he was mentored by Hall of Fame coach/AD Gary Jenness and served as his girls basketball JV coach for four years before eventually taking over the program when Jenness retired.
Covell credits that mentorship as well as the guidance he was received from Poore for helping him to be qualified for his new role at Lisbon.
“Now, for the past couple of seasons I have been mentored under the direction of another Hall of Fame coach/AD [Poore],” Covell said. “I have learned a lot from him and talk to him daily about anything and everything.”
During the second year of the pandemic, Covell was made aware that the Lisbon girls basketball coaching position had opened. After being selected for the job, he quickly fell in love with the school and community.
“I jumped at the chance to work at a school with so much tradition,” he said. “This is a great sports town. Now being the AD, girls soccer and girls basketball coach, I am fully involved. I love building and maintaining relationships with our student-athletes. That is the number one reason we do this job in the first place, is for the kids.
“I had a lot of dedicated coaches growing up that taught me a lot as a youth. The late Dave Roberts and longtime soccer coach at WMRHS Doug Kilby put me on the tracks I have never gone off.”
Covell’s first goal at Lisbon is to help the athletic programs regain interest after a few recent down years, which he says is attributed to declining population and societal reasons such as Covid; which made kids stray away from sports.
“The traditions here of state championships is impressive to say the least,” Covell said. “My goal is to engage and challenge students to once again become student-athletes and try to bring back that winning culture to our town and community.”
While the Panthers are left in good hands following the athletics departure by Poore, the Lisbon legend says he will still be around.
“I will always help out in any capacity needed with Lisbon school as I have throughout my years here,” Poore said.
