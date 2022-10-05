Porter Named NAC Women’s Tennis Senior Scholar Athlete Of Year

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s tennis player Saleena Porter was named the 2022 North Atlantic Conference Women’s Tennis Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year, as voted on by conference coaches and faculty athletic representatives and announced on Tuesday.
Porter, a St. Johnsbury native and former Hilltopper standout, was also named to the NAC Women’s Tennis Sportsmanship Team for the second consecutive season.
A senior majoring in business administration with a sport management concentration, Porter is the first Lyndon women’s tennis player to be selected as Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year. She has excelled in the classroom, earning a 3.75-grade point average while pursuing a marketing minor in addition to her major.
She has been an outstanding student and an outstanding member of the campus and local communities; having done volunteer work with the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department and with the NVU-Lyndon Summer Bridge Program, a program that helps academically at-risk incoming freshman students make a successful transition to college.
On the court, Porter has been Lyndon’s first singles player and half of the Hornets’ first doubles team for the past two seasons. She is a four-sport athlete at Lyndon who also competes in volleyball, women’s basketball and softball. Porter was a first-team NAC All-Conference shortstop while leading the Lyndon softball team to their first NAC playoff berth since 2014 last spring.
Selection to the Sportsmanship Team is reserved for those who have distinguished themselves through demonstrated acts of sportsmanship and ethical behavior. The honorees have positively affected the women’s tennis culture and match environment by clearly demonstrating sportsmanship and integrity beyond the tennis playing rules and etiquette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.