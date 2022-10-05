Porter Named NAC Women’s Tennis Senior Scholar Athlete Of Year
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s tennis player Saleena Porter was named the 2022 North Atlantic Conference Women’s Tennis Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year, as voted on by conference coaches and faculty athletic representatives and announced on Tuesday.

Porter, a St. Johnsbury native and former Hilltopper standout, was also named to the NAC Women’s Tennis Sportsmanship Team for the second consecutive season.

