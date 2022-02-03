Preseason Youth Girls Lacrosse Camp Gets Underway Sunday
Buy Now

Photo by Michael Beniash

The St. Johnsbury Recreation Department is inviting area girls in grades 3-8 of all experience levels to participate in a 6-week, 12-session lacrosse clinic prior to the start of their regular season.

Whether an experienced player or brand new to the sport, the coaching staff aims to provide young athletes with a great head start on the regular season.

​Sessions will take place at the St. Johnsbury Academy Field House on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. and Sundays between 3-6 p.m. at Union Baptist Church. The first session is this Sunday.

​Pre-registration is required and masks will be required to be worn by all when indoors.

The fee is $50 for the 6 weeks and tuition assistance is available. Registration is available at stjacademy.org/rec.

Please call Director of Recreational Programs Joe Fox at (802) 751-2304 or email jfox@stjacademy.org for more information or to inquire about scholarships.

Registration for the boys’ grades 3-8 program and girls’ grades 1-8 regular season will open on Feb. 21.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.