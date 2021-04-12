BETHLEHEM, N.H. — It may have been two years, and their first opener on the road in over a decade, but based on their opening day Monday, it looked as though the Woodsville Engineers had been playing all along.
From Emily Prest’s leadoff home run to her two-run double in the seventh, it was all Engineers as junior Mackenzie Kingsbury held the host Profile Patriots at bay in the circle for a six-inning, 13-1 win.
Woodsville piled up 16 hits and scored in all but one inning. Prest also had two doubles which drove in three runs in going 3-for-5 on the day. Junior Maddie Roy was 3-for-4 with two RBI while senior Keatyn Horne (2-for-3, two runs scored) was also a key offensive presence.
The Patriots had little offensive presence with Kingsbury fanning 10 and allowing two hits in five innings before giving way to freshman Mackenzie Griswold for the final three outs.
“Just nice to be back on the field,” said Engineers coach Dana Huntington. “It’s the first time since I’ve been here, 10 years as head coach and the previous three as an assistant, that we’ve opened on the road. We’ve been on our field for the past week or so, and Profile does a great job with their field too.”
It was 7-1 when Woodsville scored its final six runs in the top of the sixth.
Griswold and senior Morgan Wagstaff led off with sharp singles, and Kingsbury drove in Griswold with a double to deep center field. An error, infield hit by junior Anna McIntyre, RBI sac fly by senior Maachah Krull and Prest’s double wrapped up the scoring.
“Maacha was a standout defensively today,” Huntington said of his second baseman. “She made a couple of nice plays in the fifth inning.”
Profile shortstop Aspen Stevens also made a nice play in the top of the fifth, snaring a Prest line drive and doubling an Engineer off third. Profile left fielder Ella Stephenson made a nice catch in Prest’s other at-bat.
Next for the Engineers, a Wednesday game in Littleton. Also Wednesday, the Patriots visit Groveton.
WHS 132 016 — 13 16 2
PS 000 100 — 1 2 1
WHITE MOUNTAINS 20, GORHAM 0: In Gorham, Spartans junior pitcher Lexus McIntosh twirled a perfect game with six strikeouts as the Spartans opened the season with a five-inning romp.
WM hosts Berlin on Friday at 4 p.m.
BASEBALL
WHITE MOUNTAINS 5, GORHAM 0: In Whitefield, three Spartans pitchers combined on a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the season opener, WM’s first game since winning back to back titles in 2018 and ‘19.
Karter Deming belted a home run among his two hits and two RBIs. Keegan Nelson (two RBI) had a pinch-hit RBI single while Brody LaBounty had a hit, RBI and two stolen bases.
“Quality pitching from all, dominating the strike zone,” WM coach Ben Hicks said of the mound efforts of starter Deming (three IP), and relievers Brayden White and Tyler Hicks (two IP each).
White Mountains visits Berlin on Friday at 4.
