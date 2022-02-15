FRANCONIA NOTCH, N.H. — It’s Profile’s throne. Again.
After watching Lin-Wood end the Patriots’ four-year win streak last winter, the Profile boys turned in a dominant performance on its home hill on Tuesday, clearing runner-up Sunapee by 70 points at the New Hampshire Division IV state alpine skiing championships.
Profile went 1-2-3-4 and grabbed five of the top six spots in slalom, and had four of the top six finishers in giant slalom to finish with a whopping 785 points at Cannon Mountain’s Mittersill race venue. It’s the program’s 21st state title.
“The boys absolutely dominated today,” Profile coach Phil Boone said. “They deserve huge congratulations.”
With just one senior and two upperclassmen on the six-man squad, the youthful Patriots handled the Mittersill track with poise, power and precision. On a cold Tuesday — sunny for the two-run morning GS and cloudy and snowy for the afternoon two-run slalom — every Patriot contributed.
The Boissennault twins, freshman Troy and Dino, led the charge. Dino Boissennault was the victor in giant slalom while Troy Boissennault triumphed in slalom.
Dino was also runner-up in slalom while senior Jack Price blazed to second in GS and third in slalom. Junior Adam Bell was fourth in GS and sixth in slalom. Freshman Coen Mullins was fourth in slalom and sixth in GS.
The top 10 in each event advance to the New Hampshire Meet of Champions on Feb. 24, also at Cannon. Profile will send five members of its six-racer squad to MOC.
“The boys were stoked to win,” Boone said. “The older skiers on the team who had not won last year know the feeling of not bringing home a trophy and they really wanted it today. We have a younger team and they skied with a lot of maturity.
“In my years here, I have never known before the award ceremonies who had won. I’ve been pretty hopeful, but today with the way the boys skied, I had a good feeling. They were unbeatable.”
Price, the team’s lone senior, played a key role in GS and helped set the stage for the afternoon slalom. Needing to ski clean on his second GS run to produce a team score (four skiers make the team score and two teammates had to hike back up after missed gates), Price came through — crossing in a blazing 40.29 seconds.
“He was the man of the hour in that second GS,” Boone said. “He skied clean, fast. He delivered.”
Littleton finished third, edging Derryfield by a half-point. Woodsville skied to seventh and White Mountains 10th.
Thomas Fortner paced the Crusaders, earning a Meet of Champions invite with a 10th place finish in GS. He was also 11th in slalom. Travis Wright (14th in slalom), Zach Porter (15th in slalom and 19th in GS), and Jasper Peacock (18th in GS) raced well for the Crusaders.
William Stone and Alexander Harden led White Mountains. Stone was 13th in slalom and 14th in GS. Harden was 12th in GS and 16th in slalom.
But the day belonged to Profile.
“They skied with a lot of confidence on their home hill,” Lin-Wood coach Aaron Loukes said.
“Lin-Wood is always fast. Sunapee was flying too,” Boone said. “I am very pleased with how boys did against strong competition. They were on fire.”
The New Hampshire girls state meet is scheduled for Thursday at Crotched Mountain. Profile is the four-time defending champion.
——
2022 N.H. DIVISION IV ALPINE SKIING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022
At Cannon Mountain
TEAM COMBINED
1. Profile 785; 2. Sunapee 715; 3. Littleton 679.5; 4. Derryfield 679; 5. Lin-Wood 683; 6. Gorham 599; 7. Woodsville 552.5; 8. Trinity 548; 9. White Mountains 536; 10. Moultonborough 524.
TEAM GS
1. Profile 391; 2. Sunapee 370; 3. Lin-Wood 348; 4. Littleton 334.5; 5. Derryfield 333; 6. White Mountains 301; 7. Gorham 295; 8. Woodsville 281.5; 9. Trinity 264; 10. Moultonborough 257.
INDIVIDUAL GS
Two Runs
1. Dino Boissennault, Profile 1:18.24; 2. Jack Price, Profile 1:19.78; 3. John Roth, Sunapee 1:20.00; 4. Adam Bell, Profile; 5. Logan Goldberg, Derryfield; 6. Coen Mullins, Profile; 7. Aaron Bennett, Sunapee; 8. Rupert Dalton, Sunapee; 9. Jack Schroeder, Derryfield; 10. Thomas Fortner, Littleton.
TEAM SLALOM
1. Profile 394; 2. Derryfield 346; T3. Littleton 345; T3. Sunapee 345; 5. Lin-Wood 335; 6. Gorham 304; 7. Trinity 284; 8. Woodsville 271; 9. Moultonborough 267; 10. White Mountains 235.
INDIVIDUAL SLALOM
Two Runs
1. Troy Boissennault, Profile 1:18.24; 2. Dino Boissennault, Profile 1:19.78; 3. Jack Price, Profile 1:21.39; 4. Coen Mullins, Profile 1:23.11; 5. Logan Goldberg, Derryfield 1:23.48; 6. Adam Bell, Profile; 7. John Roth, Sunapee; 8. Andrew Wilson, Lin-Wood; 9. Aaron Bennett, Sunapee; 10. Jack Schroeder, Derryfield.
