Profile Hosting Summer Challenge Tournament

PROFILE — New Hampshire high school hoop fans won’t have to wait until winter to see their local teams hit the hardwood.
Profile is hosting its first-ever ‘Summer Challenge’ on Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. The round-robin style tournament will feature several D-IV teams including Newmarket, Profile, Hinsdale, Lin-Wood, Farmington, Littleton and Woodsville.
“Originally, the plan was to get four teams from southern N.H. and four teams from northern N.H.,” Profile boys basketball coach Mitchell Roy said. His goal being, that the northern schools would play the southern schools, creating meetings they wouldn’t typically see on the schedule.
After two southern teams backed out, Profile was able to replace one and bring the final team total to seven.
“Next year we will plan to take teams from all over and try to make match-ups that wouldn’t happen in the regular season for everyone,” Roy said. He added that the Summer Challenge is not a tournament-style event with a winner-move-on bracket because he did not want the teams that are traveling far distances to end up playing a team that they are close to and play frequently.
The Summer Challenge will attempt to replicate the competitiveness of the regular season, with full-time regulation games and two referees. Roy says that it will be primarily varsity players, but since some of the participating schools do not sport JV squads, it will also be a chance for fans to get a first glimpse at younger players and newcomers to the rosters.
There is a $5 admission fee, which will grant access for the entirety of the weekend. Profile students get in for free. Roy says all proceeds will go towards the Profile boys basketball program.
There will be six games each day, with all games played at Profile high school. Saturday’s schedule will be Newmarket vs. Profile, 10:15; Hinsdale vs. Lin-Wood, 11:30; Farmington vs Littleton, 12:45; Hinsdale vs. Woodsville, 2:00; Newmarket vs Lin-Wood, 3:15; Farmington vs Profile, 4:30. Sunday’s schedule is Newmarket vs. Littleton, 10:15; Farmington vs. Woodsville, 11:30; Hinsdale vs. Profile, 12:45; Newmarket vs. Woodsville, 2:00; Hinsdale vs. Littleton, 3:15; Farmington vs. Lin-Wood, 4:30.
