About Jack
Age: 17 (turns 18 today, April 13)
School: Profile
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Franconia, N.H.
Parents: Eric and Andrea
Siblings: Sierra and Makenna
Season Highlights
• Granite State Conference Alpine Skier of the Year.
• Consistently fast, Profile’s lone senior blazed to second in GS and third in slalom at the New Hampshire Division IV state alpine skiing championships at Mittersill, helping the Patriots clear runner-up Sunapee by 70 points and win the program’s fifth title in six years. He played a key role in GS. Needing to ski clean on his second run to produce a team score (four skiers make the team score and two teammates had to hike back up after missed gates), Price came through — crossing in a blazing 40.29 seconds.
• The three-sport athlete (soccer, baseball) and ski team captain, Price raced to third in slalom and 10th in GS at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions at Mittersill.
• Claimed 16th place in giant slalom and 24th in slalom at the Eastern High School Championship at Attitash, a meet featuring the best high school racers on the east coast.
Coach Says
“Captain Jack Price’s passion for ski racing is unquestionable and inspirational,” Profile coach Phil Boone said. “He suffered multiple horrific crashes resulting in plenty of broken bones and hospital visits throughout his high school racing and always came back faster than ever. After he led the Profile boys team to their fifth state championship in six years, I asked him if the two badly broken legs were worth it. … His huge smile exploded as he enthusiastically said, ‘of course.’
“It has been a very fun honor to coach him.”
Jack Says
Biggest obstacle, mental or physical, you had to overcome this season?
My biggest obstacle is an ongoing obstacle I have. I broke my leg twice — once in 2017 and again in 2019. Physically it was hard to come back twice, but the hardest part is that since the last time, I have been working on my fears of it not happening a third time.
Lin-Wood dethroned Profile two winters ago. What is the feeling of helping put Profile back on top this season?
Profile and Lin-Wood seem to have this rivalry going and I know each of us wants to knock each off and claim the win. This year we knew we had a lot of strong ski racers and had a real chance of being state champs again if we all did our part and skied like we knew we could.
How would you describe your style of skiing?
That’s a hard one – I like going fast, I like to spend some time in the terrain park, but I love powder days.
When did you fall in love with ski racing?
Ski racing runs in my family and I have been skiing since I can remember, I think I was 2 or 3 years old when my parents taught me.
If you were a superhero, would it be?
Batman.
Best performance of the season?
David Dovholuk Memorial Kanc Classic Slalom, first place. I had the fastest time from the afternoon and night race.
If you could change one thing about this season?
I got COVID and missed two races.
Something others may not know about you?
Tacos are my favorite food and I can pretty much outeat anyone.
What skis do you run on?
Head
Favorite event, slalom or GS?
Slalom
Best teammate?
Jackson Glavic and Andrew Paradise. They are fun to be around and cheer on everyone.
Favorite racing and freeriding mountain, not named Cannon?
Sugarloaf.
One lesson you learned this past year?
Working hard does pay off.
Who was the toughest competitor you faced this season?
My own teammates. We have some fast young racers coming up; they pushed me to go faster.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Not give up and put the time into your training but remember to have some fun.
What’s next in academics and athletics?
Four-year college to continue playing soccer and ski racing.
——
The Record’s Boys Alpine Skiers of the Year
2021-22: Profile’s Jack Price
2020-21: St. Johnsbury’s Tommy Zschau
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Tommy Zschau
2018-19: None
2017-18: Profile’s Jack Sampo
2016-17: Profile’s Jack Sampo
2015-16: Lyndon’s Caleb Genereaux
2014-15: Lyndon’s Caleb Genereaux
2013-14: Lyndon’s Matt Valentine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.