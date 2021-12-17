About Madison
Age: 17
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Sugar Hill, N.H.
Parents: Cindy and Bruce
Siblings: Cabot
Season Highlights
• The dynamic 5-foot-7, left-footed striker capped a standout high school career with a stellar senior campaign. Fighting off double teams, the school’s all-time leading scorer posted 27 goals and 17 assists while guiding the Patriots to 15 regular-season wins and a spot in the program’s second-ever final four.
• She finished her career with 83 goals and 48 assists.
• The two-year captain was named to the Division IV All-State first team and was a Granite State North All-Conference selection.
Coach Says
“She finished with 50-plus points despite in most matches being doubled team,” Profile coach Kevin Fraser said. “She has worked so hard to make the team the best it could be. There are so many little things she did for the team that no one knows. She is a special person, dedicated athlete and team member. Her personality was infectious and always made sure positive team chemistry was No. 1.”
Madison Says
The biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
Since my freshman year, I have constantly been shut down. I often found myself being doubled-teamed or having someone’s position as marking me, at times mentally this was tough. I sometimes felt like having me on the field was useless if I was just being marked up. But with the help of my coaches, I was able to find ways to break through being double-teamed. For me to score so often when being this heavily marked felt great.
Did you accomplish your goals this season?
Yes, my goal all season was to take my team to the final four and receive Player of the Year. I am lucky to have been able to do both. I would have liked to hit 100 goals, but I am more than happy to have gotten in the range.
How can you improve as a soccer player?
Moving forward I think I could work on my right foot. My dad always told me this but I never listened, because who wants to shoot with their ‘weak’ foot. However, there were a handful of situations where a stronger right foot would have been helpful. I must say I am proud of the right-footed goals I did score … the few.
If you had a superpower, what would it be?
A superpower I would love is the ability to slow down time. Over the past season, the other seniors and I often found ourselves wishing we could go back to freshman year and have four more years of soccer. Senior year is wonderful, but I wished I could have slowed down time in soccer season to keep playing ‘longer.’ The thought of never wearing No. 17 again, is hard to wrap my head around.
All I want for Christmas is?
To get into my dream school. What school that is will stay as a secret :)
When and why did you fall in love with soccer?
I fell in love with soccer before I knew it. My father who had a successful soccer career himself started my brother and me off young. The moment I fell in love with it, was the afternoons spent battling my younger brother (who often beat me) out in the yard. Soccer has been a part of my life for longer than I can remember. Life without soccer is something that will be very different for me going forward, I will miss it very much.
Favorite moment this season?
My favorite moment this season is unique, I could talk about a wonderful play I made or a win, but this moment was more sentimental to me. It was the day of our quarterfinals at home, and my coach, Kevin Fraser, came up to me and said, “You ready kid.” And although this might seem small, to me it showed the relationship I had with him. Not only did I become close with him over the years, but we both depend on each other. He knew on game day that it was up to me and the team, he had done his job. It was time for me to do mine. At that moment when he said that, I knew that I couldn’t let him down. I scored my first of four goals in the first four minutes and it truly was because of what he said to me. Throughout my four years, I always wanted to make him proud. I am very thankful for all he has taught me over the years and the bond I have with him.
Something others may not know about you?
I lived in Colorado to ski race for six months of my junior year!
Toughest foe?
I think that our toughest game of the season was our quarterfinal game. We had played Moultonborough twice already and had won both times, but as coach always said to us, “It is hard to beat a team three times.” He was right, beating a team that knows you so well after playing you twice before is hard. Each and every one of us had to perform to our best ability to win, that was a lot of pressure. For my team to come away with that 8-2 win, when before we beat them 2-1, shows the pure determination that each of us had. That fire is what allowed us to play in the final four.
Best teammate?
Oh god, this is hard. I think I have to say Hannah Hodgdon. She is the only senior that I have played with on varsity since my freshman year. She and I have the best humor together; although we might have annoyed Coach at times, she always kept soccer fun. With also being a brick wall on defense. Being co-captains our senior year, was such a great way to wrap things up and lead our team together. I admire her leadership and dedication to the team. I will miss our soccer memories.
Who inspires you?
My mom, because of her positive outlook on life no matter what. She is my rock.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
It’s over before you know it and to work even when no one is watching. As a freshman, I remember feeling like I had so much time to play and time to reach my goals. However, before I knew I was stepping on the field for my senior season and that time had disappeared. I had done everything I could have to reach my goals and if it wasn’t enough, then I couldn’t do much about it. For me, working on my soccer skills in the off-season is what helped me reach my goals. My father and I would go down the Dow and practice, this was extremely positive for my skills as a player. I encourage all players to put in the work because it all pays off.
Best advice you’ve received from a coach?
Every play counts. Coach always would say this to us. I think is meaningful advice, very much so during playoffs. Every play you make personally, either adds to a win or loss. Losing the ball once might not seem like a big deal but it adds up, it takes away from the chance of scoring. Although soccer is a team sport, to win, every player has to win their position and plays.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
Academically, I hope to obtain my high-class rank and GPA through studying extra hard in my AP classes. Athletically I will ski race at a high level this winter in Colorado and NH! And then come back east for a fun Profile tennis season!
What are your goals for the ski racing season?
This winter I will be splitting my time between Colorado and N.H., I hope to lower my FIS points below 60 in both events. And pick a college to ski for!
In 2030, I will be?
Hopefully, living in an urban town working in business, and living an active lifestyle!
——
The Record’s Girls Soccer Players of the Year
2021: Profile’s Madison McLaren
2020: Littleton’s Olivia Corrigan
2019: North Country’s Addy Cook
2018: North Country’s Addy Cook
2017: St. Johnsbury’s Zekiah Lewis
2016: St. Johnsbury’s Grace Cooke
2015: White Mountains’ Alex Curtis
2014: Woodsville’s Tori Clough
2013: Woodsville’s Louisa Noble
