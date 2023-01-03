BETHLEHEM — The sun is still down.
But Josh Robie is getting his shots up.
At least 500 every morning. Before school. Five days a week.
The Profile High School junior has a work ethic second to none. And the 17-year-old is reaping the rewards.
The 5-foot-11, 140-pound combo guard is lighting up the New Hampshire Division IV slate early in the 2022-23 season. He is averaging a spectacular, state-best 32.4 points per game while hitting 41% of his three-point attempts.
“He’s such a hard worker,” third-year Profile coach Mitchell Roy said. “He’s hard-nosed; a competitor; a hoop junkie. He’s really fun to coach.”
Robie, who also averages four assists and four steals per game, netted a career-high 40 points in a win over Pittsburg-Canaan, then upped it with a 43-point showing against Epping. Last week at the Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash tournament, he splashed 10 3s and scored 52 points.
Three days later in the tourney final, he reached 1,000 career points.
More importantly, Robie has his Patriots sitting at 5-0 in the regular-season standings and far removed from a one-win season in 2020-21.
“It’s pretty rewarding to see all the work pay off,” Robie said. “But it’s more rewarding because we’re getting wins. That’s the bigger picture.”
A deft shooter from distance — Robie has three games with nine or more 3s — it’s his ability to get to the basket and score after contact that has elevated his game this winter.
“I’ve been trying to focus on attacking the rim,” Robie said. “I had games last year scoring 24-27 points with no 2s, all 3s. But I’ve been going to the hoop a lot more, my body’s filled out and I’ve worked hard at scoring around the rim.”
It’s exactly what he focuses on during his 6 a.m. workouts — contested shots, finishing and conditioning.
“He’s a star player but doesn’t act like it,” Roy said. “He’s always willing to work hard. It’s a great experience for me as a young coach to have a player like Josh. He sets the tone of how we want the program to take the game.”
Hungry Player, Hungry Coach
Roy and Robie have been on the early-morning grind since the fall of 2021. The two, along with bench player Everrett Locke, a sophomore forward, show up no later than 6:15 a.m., five days a week to work on their craft.
Locke’s parents bring Everrett from Landaff.
Robie, who recently got his driver’s license, can now drive to his workouts. Before, Roy would pick Robie up at his house and bring him to the gym.
It’s made their bond even stronger.
“Josh is one of the people I talk to most, besides my fiancée,” Roy said.
“It’s honestly unbelievable that coach does this,” Robie said. “People will always say they are going to do something, but coach is one of those people like me that if they say we are going to live in the gym, then we are going to live in the gym. I couldn’t have done it without him. He’s always been there.”
The two talk basketball non-stop. They go watch games all over the New Hampshire North Country and Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. They both share a love for hoops and hard work.
“It’s his ability to prioritize the game,” Roy said. “Everyone says they are going to work hard, he follows through with every goal he sets. He has the mindset of someone really focused on the game. His ability is incredible. When you mix his mindset and ability, it’s a nice combination.”
On The Rise
Robie played some varsity as an eighth-grader. Roy joined the program as a first-year varsity coach prior to Robie’s freshman season and they’ve been growing together since.
The Patriots went 1-9 during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. They went 10-9 last winter and bowed out in the first round of the D-IV tourney as the No. 10 seed.
They have just one senior on this year’s team and an eight-man rotation stocked with juniors and sophomores.
Joining Robie are high-scoring forward Alex Leslie, Josh’s twin brother, Karsen, Riley Plante, Cayden Wakeham, Jackson Clough, Billy Joseph and Josh Roman.
They’ve ripped through their first five games of the regular season — an 81-64 win over Pittsburg-Canaan the closest margin of victory [they also played a handful of games in the Mike Lee tournament that are considered exhibitions].
But Profile understands it still has work to do to be in the conversation with perennial contender Littleton and two-time reigning champion Woodsville.
“We still have a long ways to go,” said Robie, whose oldest brother Dylan is a former Profile player and the Pats middle school boys basketball coach.
“We know the gauge is Woodsville and Littleton,” Roy said. “They are the top teams; so well-coached. We haven’t beaten anybody until we can play with those teams. We look forward to the challenge.”
With Robie and Roy at the wheel, the Patriots have gone from rock bottom to a threat in D-IV.
“We’ve been at the lowest of lows,” Robie said. “We know what it’s like to lose by 50 points to Littleton or Woodsville. But all of us now have the mentality to win. In the past, we could say it was because we were young, but there are no more excuses. We know we can play with the best teams.”
“The goal for all of us is to win the championship. Since the ninth grade, we’ve basically had the same team. We bond together all the time and all of us really live for basketball.”
Profile visits Woodsville on Friday night in a marquee matchup, then hosts Littleton on Jan. 20.
Robie entered the Mike Lee Holiday Bash final last Friday needing 17 points to reach the 1,000-point mark. He finished with 17 points. He will be honored at home on Wednesday night before the contest against visiting Lisbon.
“One thousand is a nice accolade,” Robie said. “But a championship is on my mind.”
Shoutout: “I wouldn’t be here without my dad [John],” Robie said. “He has been monumental in my basketball career and is my biggest supporter.”
