Sophie Bell added another big win to her title haul this winter.
The Profile sophomore on Thursday captured the New Hampshire Meet of Champions girls slalom crown by over 1.34 seconds, winning in a two-run time of 1:18.18 at Cannon Mountain’s Mittersill racing venue.
Bell last week won the Division IV slalom and giant slalom titles while leading Profile to its fourth consecutive team championship. Thursday’s Meet of Champions was just her second high school race of the winter for the Patriots.
It was a bounce-back performance for Bell, who earlier in the day crashed in the giant slalom.
“Meet of champs was super fun, especially with the whole team there racing and watching,” Bell said. “Falling in the GS kinda bummed me out but there were still three other runs to make up for it.”
Her classmate, Emerson Bell, seized second place in the giant slalom, .73 seconds back of winner Shannon Savannah of Concord. Isabella Cronin of White Mountains Regional skied to sixth in GS.
Profile’s Adam Bell snagged seventh place to lead the local contingent in the boys GS.
GIRLS GS
1. Savannah Shannon, Concord, 1:21.64; 2. Emme Bell, Profile 1:22.37; 3. Ashley Garside, Kennett 1:22.95; 4. Hailey Ramundo, Derryfield 1:23.46; 5. Molly Dishong, ConVal 1:24.08.
GIRLS SLALOM
1. Sophie Bell, Profile, 1:18.18; 2. Savannah Shannon, Concord, 1:19.52; 3. Audrey Purnell, Bedford 1:21.21; 4. Clara Locke, Hopkinton 1:21.22; 5. Ashley Garside, Kennett 1:23.01.
BOYS GS
1. Dylan Welch 1:15.37; 2. Eli Gadbois 1:17.22; Charles Loukes 1:17.50; 4. Joseph Davis 1:18.66; 5. Colin Rathbone 1:19.10.
BOYS SLALOM
1. Dylan Welch 1:10.34; 2. Patrick Wachsmuth 1:13.51; 3. Kevin McDonough 1:13.62; 4. Joseph Davis 1:15.82; 5. Justin Colby 1:15.93
