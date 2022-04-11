About Sophie
Age: 17
School: Profile
Grade: Junior
Hometown: Franconia, N.H.
Parents: Nicole and Vincent Bell
Siblings: Adam Bell
Season Highlights
• Bell topped the podium in the final meet of the season, capturing the Eastern High School title in slalom at Attitash. She won in a two-run time of 1:30.18, bombing her second run in 42.37 seconds for the fastest single run of the day. She also finished fourth in GS against the best high school racers on the east coast.
• Bell raced to second place in slalom and was fifth in giant slalom at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions at Mittersill.
• While the Winter Games were happening on the other side of the world, Bell had a golden moment of her own. She delivered the day’s four fastest runs en route to the slalom and giant slalom crowns while leading the Patriots to the N.H. Division IV girls alpine ski title at Crotched Mountain — the team’s fifth straight championship and 24th overall.
• Bell is the two-time Record Girls Alpine Skier of the Year.
• A three-sport athlete (soccer, tennis), Bell was named Granite State Conference North girls Alpine Skier of the Year for a second straight winter.
Coach Says
“Sophie is the fastest girl in New Hampshire high school racing,” Profile coach Phil Boone said. “As her results at the Eastern high school alpine ski championships showed, she is also the fastest girl racing this side of the Mississippi. This is a result of her intense focus every training session and constantly trying to improve. Every run of every day, Sophie is pushing her limits, trying to improve her technique or tactics. As a captain of the Profile team, her always-positive attitude and eagerness to help her teammates improve are awesome. It has been a very fun honor to coach her.”
Sophie Says
Biggest obstacle, mental or physical, you had to overcome this season?
Skiing is a very energy-absorbing sport, it can be really discouraging and hard to stick to, especially at the beginning of the season when no one has had a chance to get into the swing of it. The biggest obstacle we faced was staying motivated to go out and train and ski. Thankfully, our coaches were really encouraging and as a team, we were able to make it a fun and positive environment for everyone.
Five straight titles? How would you describe this year’s team?
We had a lot of new people join our team this year and they meshed really well. We had a lot of fun this season.
Best single performance of the season?
Our team all had our best performance at states. We came in with a lot of nervous/excited energy and I think that helped us to go our very hardest.
If you could change one thing about this season?
I wish the weather was a little more cooperative this season. It made it hard to free ski all over the mountain when it was raining almost every other weekend.
Something others may not know about you?
My parents started teaching my brother and I how to ski right before we turned 2.
What skis do you run on?
Fischer.
Favorite event?
Slalom
Favorite racing and freeriding mountain not named Cannon?
My favorite mountain besides Cannon is Loon.
Who was the toughest competitor you faced this season?
I think the team we were most evenly matched with was Derryfield.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
The best thing young athletes can do is have fun with their sport. You’ll improve the most if you enjoy the sport and spend time playing it.
What’s next in academics and athletics?
Our tennis season just started with our first game tomorrow and we have a lot of the same people playing that. As far as school goes, we are heading into midterms, SATs and AP testing throughout the next couple of weeks.
——
The Record’s Girls Alpine Skiers of the Year
2021-22: Profile’s Sophie Bell
2020-21: Profile’s Sophie Bell
2019-20: Profile’s Emerson Bell
2018-19: Lyndon’s Lena Sauter
2017-18: St. Johnsbury’s Chiara Bachfischer
2016-17: Lyndon’s Daniela Sormova
2015-16: Lyndon’s Daniela Sormova
