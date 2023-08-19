Profile Sophomore Looking To Help Track And Field Program Acquire Pole Vault Pit

Last spring, Profile High School put out its first-ever track and field team.
Twenty students competed on the team in sprints, distance, hurdles, shot put, discus, long jump, triple jump and high jump. However, the team did not compete in the javelin or pole vault events because where the Patriots practice, Dow Field in Franconia, does not possess the necessary equipment.
This summer, incoming Profile sophomore Marcus Hamilton has taken it upon himself to try and resolve this issue before the next track and field season.
“I felt a need to try and organize this when we watched the pole vaulters at track meets we competed at,” Hamilton said, adding that he became specifically interested in the pole vault after reading a story about a pole vaulter in school.
“It looks fun, and I know so many people on my team would be great at this.”
Hamilton’s first step was to reach out to Profile track and field coach Sarah Reeder.
“After our first season of track and watching other students compete in it at several meets (between 30-40% of the meets we attend have pole vault as an event), Marcus got very excited about adding pole vault to our list of events,” Reeder said.
“Then I talked to my school’s athletic director, who encouraged me to talk to the director for the Franconia Dow,” Hamilton said. “That’s where we practice, and he said we should all be together when we practice.”
The Dow director then suggested taking the matter to the Franconia Selectboard.
The 15-year-old from Landaff presented at the Town of Franconia Board of Selectmen’s regular meeting on July 10, providing drawings showing the size and layout of the pit. He explained the finished project would include a dirt track, a hard pad of concrete, the poles and rail to vault over and a pit with foam padding to land in.
“A pole vault pit is expensive, however, a used pole vault pit is much less expensive,” Hamilton said. “I have seen some for a much fairer price on YouTube — a couple of thousand dollars compared to $30,000 just for the mats. The track and field team has raised money before at the concession stands at the school basketball games. There are also grants my school/team would be eligible for.”
The pole vault pit would be accessible to the Profile team when they practice at Dow. Reeder noted that the track and field teams from Woodsville and White Mountains also practice at Dow.
Reeder said the selectmen had questions about liability and where the pit would be placed. They then counseled Hamilton to work with the recreation committee to see if a location can be found.
“Moving forward, if the Selectboard approves of us putting the pit at the Dow, we would have to fundraise,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton says that Profile would also need to add a pole vault coach who is specially trained and qualified.
“Pole vault is the hardest event to offer due to the cost of equipment and the need for a certified coach,” Reeder said.
“This was one of the first things my athletic director said when I spoke with him,” Hamilton added. “Ideally, we’d like to get this done before track and field season starts.”
