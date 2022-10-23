Prue Takes Down 128-Pound Doe

Hunter Katie Prue (11 years old) of Lyndon, poses with the 128-pound doe she successfully harvested during the Vermont Youth Hunter/Novice Hunter weekend, Oct. 22-23.
