BARRE — Senior guard Andre Prunty scored 16 points, including his 1,000th career point, as the fifth-seeded Mt. St. Joseph Green Wave knocked off undermanned, top-seeded North Country Union, 49-38 in a Division II semifinal on Monday night.
The Falcons were missing key senior Austin Giroux, who re-injured his shoulder in the team’s quarterfinal victory.
Trailing 26-19 at halftime, the Falcons made a game of it in the third quarter. Tight D allowed just four Green Wave points in the third frame and North Country brought it to within 30-27 going into the fourth.
MSJ took some air out of the ball in the fourth, running its offense deliberately. An Ian Applegate layin made it 35-31 with 5:15 left, but free throws by Jacob Williams and a Prunty layin forced a Falcon timeout with 2:30 left and the score 39-32.
The Falcons could get no closer than six the rest of the way. Applegate was superb in his last game, the Falcon senior with a game-high 17 points.
It was the last game for Falcon seniors Applegate, Giroux, Micknak, Garrett Heath, Mitchell Provoncha and Trevor McAllister. The group North Country to new heights, including three trips to The Aud, two No. 1 seeds, 20 wins this year and the program’s first trip to a state final last winter.
