Pursuit Of Perfection: Auger, Brueck Power Falcons To D-II Title Game

BARRE — 23-0 and one more to go.
Earlier this season the North Country girls basketball team adopted a team mentality of taking it one game at a time — now with only Saturday’s Division II title game left on their schedule, the Falcons have no other choice but to focus solely on doing just that.
Top-ranked and unbeaten NCU left little doubt on Monday that it belonged in the season finale, handling No. 4 Harwood 42-23 in D-II semifinal action at the Barre Auditorium. Now, North Country is on the verge of capping off a perfect, undefeated season; but more importantly, capturing the program’s second state championship in the past three years.
Sabine Brueck and Maya Auger carried the load offensively, combining for all but five of the Falcons’ points. Brueck finished with an even 20 points and Auger shined with a season-high 17.
“I thought Maya’s shooting was sensational and Sabine’s defense was lock-down,” NC coach Sarah Roy said. “I’m proud of all of them. Our senior leaders, they bring that sense of focus and calm to everybody and we would not be where we are without every single person on this roster.”
The Highlanders got on the board first, but Auger answered with a three-pointer on the other end — her first of five triples on the night.
“We have a lot of girls that can score and I have been trying to be patient with my shots and tonight the open looks were there,” Auger said. “Felt really good that they were falling.”
A North Country squad capable of putting big points on the board found itself in a low-scoring ball game and led just 6-2 after the first quarter.
“We just had to be our best selves,” Roy said. “Started with taking care of business on the defensive end — that’s been our focus all year — having patience on offense and just relax a little bit. I think we are best when we are relaxed. We got a little hyped up, it’s a big stage here.”
Brueck had picked up two quick fouls but Roy kept her sophomore point guard in the game, a trust she said had to be built.
“She picked up two early fouls and managed to go the rest of the game without fouling,” Roy said. “It takes time to develop that trust that I can leave her out there and she knows where she’s at and what she needs to do. We’ve been working on it all year and tonight she had the opportunity and she did a nice job with it.”
The trust in one another began to show on the court as well, once North Country settled in after a hectic first quarter.
Then the Falcons began to fly.
Auger kicked off the second with another three, then dove on a loose ball and hit ahead to Cora Nadeau in the same motion who found a streaking Brueck for the lay-in. Soon after, Nadeau and Auger each connected from deep, making it 19-4 in the blink of an eye and forcing Harwood to call a desperation timeout.
That was the Falcons team that shined all winter.
Brueck capped off the first half with four straight points, using her pressure defense to disrupt the Highlander ballhandlers — either leading to scores off steals or off forced turnovers-turned-fast-break lay-ups.
“With Cora and Maya hitting threes and Aaliyah [Wilburn], Rileigh [Fortin] and Emma [Fortin] able to score from the interior, I feel like we’re hard to defend in the half-court.,” Brueck said. “A big part of what I contribute to our offense is pressure defense on the other team’s main ball-handler. The deflections and steals I create lead to transition buckets and give us the ability to score points in bunches and generate big leads really quickly.”
The big lead had generated to 23-7 by the half and things didn’t let up once both teams returned from the locker rooms.
Auger again got things cooking with a triple then Wilburn drew a charge on the ensuing possession to get the NC faithful right back on its feet. Two more defense-turned-offense lay-ins by Brueck made it 30-11 to force a Highlander timeout.
While the Highlanders talked things over, the story stayed the same for the Falcons. Auger buried another long ball, Nadeau hit ahead to a streaking Brueck once more and then Brueck capped off the quarter by picking an HU player’s pockets for another uncontested bucket and a controlling 38-15 lead — just eight minutes separating North Country from a state championship appearance.
Holding a lead is something the Falcons have become quite familiar with and they did so again, securing a 42-23 victory and punching their tickets to a D-II title game clash with either No. 2 Fair Haven or No. 3 Spaulding.
“We get to go back to where we wanted to be and now it’s up to them,” Roy said.
“My mindset [tonight] was that we needed to win this for the team and especially for the seniors,” Auger said.
Nadeau, a senior and one of the returning members of the 2021 NC team that hoisted the program’s first-ever championship — sees similarities between that team and this year’s club.
“I think both teams work/worked hard in practice and translate our work to games,” Nadeau said. “This team just has really great energy and we want to win. It feels really good to come back as a senior, especially with fans this time.”
No. 1 North Country will play for the D-II title on Saturday at 3:45 at the Barre Aud. The Slaters and Tide will duke it out for the right to play in that game as well, Wednesday at 8:15.
NCU (23-0): Sabine Brueck 8-4-20, Maya Auger 6-0-17, Haidin Bathalon 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 1-0-3. Totals: 16-FG 4-9-FT 42.
HU (14-7): Rundle 1-0-2, Lapointe 3-0-6, McKay 1-0-2, Lilley 3-1-7, Nelson 0-2-2, Fraschetti 1-0-2, Rocheleay 0-2-2. Totals: 9-FG 5-9-FT 23.
NCU 6 17 15 4 — 42
HU 2 5 8 8 — 23
3-Point FG: N 6 (Auger 5, Nadeau). Team Fouls: N 12, H 12.
