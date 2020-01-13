MIDDLEBURY — In his first competition in four weeks, Franklin Pierce University sophomore Riley Fenoff had a strong comeback meet at the Middlebury Winter Classic, winning the 3,000 meters and taking second in the 1,000.

Fenoff, the former Danville High School star, was also part of the FPU Ravens’ 4x400 relay team, winning his leg of it as the Ravens posted a first-place time of 3:32.20 en route to the meet win, with 147.5 points at the six-team competition.

