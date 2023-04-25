Racing Season Set For Start Line
Buy Now

The top 5 in Coupe points are all within 10 points at Bear Ridge Speedway. (Photo by Alan Ward)

The opening day at Bear Ridge, May 6, is less than two weeks away.

It will be the 56th consecutive season opening day — with everyone anxious to see the dirt fly and get their first order of gravy fries.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.