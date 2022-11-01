STOWE — No. 10 Lake Region’s magical postseason run came to an end and No. 3 Stowe came one step closer in its search for a Division III three-peat.

The Rangers hung tough with the two-time defending champions, battling to the final whistle in a 2-1 defeat Tuesday afternoon in the D-III girls’ soccer semifinals. It was LR’s first-ever trip to the final four after knocking off No. 7 Randolph and No. 2 BFA-Fairfax in the first two rounds.

