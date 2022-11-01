STOWE — No. 10 Lake Region’s magical postseason run came to an end and No. 3 Stowe came one step closer in its search for a Division III three-peat.
The Rangers hung tough with the two-time defending champions, battling to the final whistle in a 2-1 defeat Tuesday afternoon in the D-III girls’ soccer semifinals. It was LR’s first-ever trip to the final four after knocking off No. 7 Randolph and No. 2 BFA-Fairfax in the first two rounds.
“The girls played today with the confidence and determination that anything was possible, it didn’t really matter to us that we were the 10th seed,” Lake Region coach Mary Farnsworth said. “I’m incredibly proud of their play today — they gave it their all and we can hold our heads up and be proud of our effort. Up until that final buzzer, I believed that we could tie the game, and in OT anything is possible.”
After facing a 2-0 hole in the quarterfinals, Lake Region scored four unanswered to advance to Tuesday’s tilt with Stowe. The 10-seed Rangers seemed poised for another heroic comeback after going down 1-0 early on. A handball by Lake Region set up a free kick for the Raiders. Ellie Zimmerman took the kick which found Orly Bryan on the far left of the six-yard box. Bryan collected and sent the shot across the goal mouth, tucking it low and away into the far right corner.
Fighting from behind once again, Sakoya Sweeney provided the equalizer minutes later. Sweeney gained control outside the box, collected herself and unleashed a blast into the top left corner that soared past the outstretched goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
Both teams had several scoring opportunities to conclude the half. Two minutes after Sweeney’s strike, Lake Region’s Heather Alexander thwarted a Stowe breakaway try and shortly after that Annabella Aiken cleared another opportunity after a promising Raider give-and-go sequence. LR’s best chance before halftime came off a feed from Sweeney to Alayna Azur. Azur received the pass but sent the shot just over the crossbar.
In the opening minute of the second half, Lake Region goalie Sylvia Brownlow came up with a huge save to keep the score knotted at one. A through ball left Brownlow and the Raider striker in a one-on-one; Brownlow came off her line, sliding and got to the ball first to cancel out any scoring threat.
A similar scenario in the 17th minute had Brownlow coming out once again, sliding and blocking a shot by Stowe’s Sarah Hailey. Another gutsy save, however, ended with the rebound going right back to Hailey who put it past Brownlow for the score and a 2-1 Raider lead.
Still at 2-1 with three minutes remaining, Lake Region’s Indie Haney was fouled inside the box and a penalty kick was awarded. Madison Bowman stepped into the pressure-packed moment with a chance to tie but her shot sailed high and over the crossbar.
“When you reflect back on our season, we did improve and skill-wise we are not the same team that we were in September,” Farnsworth said. “Also, these ladies do not know when to quit — it’s just not in their vocabulary, and so there hasn’t been a game where we have ever been completely out of it. We play until the last minute and even in the games we’ve lost, we’ve never felt that we didn’t try our best.”
A valiant effort by the Rangers concluded a memorable postseason run.
“I think the biggest thing our successful postseason run says about this team is how incredibly dedicated and hardworking they are as a complete unit,” Farnsworth continued. “Every one of them shows up and gives it their all in both practices and games and that work ethic combined with their desire to improve has continued to push this team. They came into this season wanting to be better than last year, and with each game I feel that we learned, improved and pushed on to be better in the next game.”
Brownlow finished with six saves. Tanner Gregory and Parker Reeves combined for nine saves in the win.
“I’m really happy for our nine seniors — who have been such strong leaders on and off the field — that they were able to take our team this far,” Farnsworth said. “I hope it remains a highlight of their high school experience.”
Lake Region finishes at 7-8-2. It was the Rangers’ second one-goal loss to Stowe this fall; a 3-2 overtime defeat on Oct. 12. The Raiders improve to 13-4 and will look to make it three D-III championships in as many years when they face No. 1 Fair Haven Friday at 5 at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION IV
No. 1 NEWMARKET 2, No. 5 WOODSVILLE 1: In Laconia, Maggie Moore scored twice in the first half to power the top-seed Mules past the Engineers and onto the Division IV title game.
Moore scored first in the 28th minute, splitting a pair of defenders in the center of the field before blasting a knuckling shot from outside the box which went off the hands of Woodsville goalie Eliza Wagstaff. Moore struck again 10 minutes later, heading in an Emma Walkoviak corner kick which deflected off a Woodsville defender.
The Engineers came out of halftime with energy and cut the Newmarket lead in half just eight minutes in. Brianna Youngman one-timed a pass from the right sideline and near the six-yard box. Waiting for the delivery was Katie Houston and goalie Haiden Joe. Houston won the battle for possession, colliding with Joe and knocking in the Engineers’ first yet only goal.
Woodsville concludes its season at 15-3-1. Newmarket (17-1) advances to the D-IV title game.
