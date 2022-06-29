ST. JOHNSBURY — Moving up to Vermont’s top division and making a short move down the highway, former Lyndon Institute coach Patrick Rainville is the next boys basketball coach at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Rainville takes over for the departing Ben Davis, who led the Hilltoppers to the No. 1 seed and the final four in Division I this winter in his second year in charge.
“I am very thankful for this opportunity,” Rainville said. “There have been great players and coaches within the program both recently and throughout the program’s history. I look forward to working with the coaching staff and players to continue the standard of excellence.”
Rainville is a former Danville High School standout student-athlete who was hired to lead the Lyndon basketball program in April of 2018 — his first varsity coaching job. He finished with a 25-41 record in four seasons with the Vikings, going 4-16 this past winter.
“I am going to miss seeing the student-athletes and people I formed relationships and interacted with daily,” Ranville said of his time at LI. “It is where I had the opportunity to become a head coach and for that, I will always be grateful.”
Rainville, who played hoops at Johnson State College, also owns years of playing and coaching experience at other levels. He was a successful AAU coach in the area and a Danville varsity assistant coach from 2011-15 (the Bears won a state title in 2014). He then joined the LI staff as the assistant varsity boys coach in 2015, the Vikings capturing the program’s second boys basketball state championship in 2016.
He also served as a coaching intern for the National Basketball Association’s Charlotte Hornets.
At St. J, Rainville is taking a leap to Vermont’s premier division.
“I am most excited about developing new relationships and mentoring the young men in the program, working with the coaching staff and competing in the Metro,” Rainville said.
St. J has experienced major success of late, reaching the semifinals in four of the last five seasons.
The Hilltoppers went to the final four at Patrick Gym three straight seasons from 2018-20, reached the finals twice and won the state title in 2019 — all under David McGinn, who stepped down after the 2020 campaign.
Davis this past winter led the Hilltoppers to a 17-1 record in the regular season, the program’s first No. 1 seed since 2013, and a spot in the semifinals.
“David McGinn and Ben Davis have led the program to great success and we will continue to pursue that same level of excellence through preparation and commitment,” Rainville said.
A coach at Danville and Lyndon, the Northeast Kingdom native will get a fresh perspective, this time from the Hilltopper bench.
“All three local school communities are passionate and supportive of their teams,” Rainville said. “Whether it’s the Barre Auditorium or Patrick Gymnasium, you know the NEK will be there in full force.”
According to Lyndon athletics director Eric Berry, the Vikings are still searching for their new head coach.
Davis, meanwhile, left St. J to be closer to his family in Hartford (he commuted for two years). The former NCAA Division III coach who spent time as Dartmouth basketball’s director of operations, recently landed a job as the head basketball coach at Hanover High School, a Division II high school in New Hampshire.
“It was 100 percent a family decision,” said Davis, who was named the Metro Division and the Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Associaton Division I coach of the year this winter. “I loved being the coach at SJA and everything we’ve done with the program. This is just the best choice for my young kids and family at this time.”
