Rangers Seeking Division III Girls Title, Undefeated Season

ORLEANS — Lake Region is once again playing for a state title.
This time, the partner for the top-seeded, unbeaten Rangers is the third-seeded Vergennes Commodores — the clubs contesting for the D-III title on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Barre Auditorium.
The Rangers, named quad-champions a year ago after COVID canceled the season, seek their first outright title since 2009. Windsor (8-0) was the second seed, but the third-seeded Commodores (8-1) bounced them 38-31 in the semis.
“They’re a veteran team,” LR coach Joe Houston said of Vergennes. “We saw how composed they were down the stretch against Windsor, a team that likes to rattle you … we can’t let Vergennes get too comfortable.”
It’s no surprise that Commodores coach Bill Waller sees it the same way as they seek their first title since 2006 when they won the second of two straight titles as a member of D-II. Its collective experience might be the VU strong suit, he feels. “We have eight seniors and two juniors,” he said on Thursday. “We go into games with a plan, but we can also adjust on the fly.”
Rangers senior Tia Martinez paces the Rangers at 19.1 points per game. The Commodores count mainly on forward Kate Gosliga (14 ppg) and guard Felicia Poirier (9.0 ppg) for scoring, “but we had five-six girls lead us in scoring this year,” Waller pointed out, mentioning forwards Hannah Kelly and Sydney Jewell. Kelly is often their top rebounder, he added. An ankle issue, meanwhile, makes point guard Kyra Bradford “a game-time decision,” he added.
Lake Region senior Robin Nelson (9.2) and junior Sakoya Sweeney (8.1) help out in scoring for Lake Region, but it’s makeup of the whole that has the Rangers where they are today, Houston said.
“I couldn’t be happier with how this group has come together, with everything that’s happened,” he said. “Robin is a player who causes deflections, steals passes…she has a big impact all over the floor. Everyone has a part in it.”
Make no mistake though: “Our identity is in how we defend,” Waller emphasized, something borne out by the Windsor semifinal, in which VU held the Yellow Jackets to three points in the third quarter and stretched a 32-30 lead with 6-for-6 free-throw shooting in the final minute to the 38-31 final score.
“We saw tape of Lake Region, we’re familiar with their roster,” he added. In fact, even though they didn’t play each other this year and have no common opponents, coaches Houston and Waller go back a long way on the hardwood, Houston said. “We played against each other in high school, he was at Cabot, and I was at Craftsbury,” he recalled.
They both coached their high school teams in later years, “so we saw quite a bit of each other then too, when I was athletic director at Craftsbury Academy and he was coaching Cabot,” he recalled.
“Now we’re both on the VBCA executive board, so yeah, the coach familiarity piece plays into it,” Houston said. “There’s 30 years of history there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.