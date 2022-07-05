Rankin, North Claim Victory in Softball Classic

Locals competing for the North in the Vermont North-South All-Star Softball Classic included Rylie Cadieux, Danville; Ava Marshia, Danville; Brydie Barton, Lyndon; Isabelle Priest, Lyndon; Natalie Tenney, Lyndon; Taylor Farnsworth, St. Johnsbury; Adrianna Lemieux, St. Johnsbury; Delaney Rankin, St. Johnsbury. The North won two out of three contests, including a nine-inning, 9-3 victory on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Castleton University. (Contributed Photo)
CASTLETON — St. Johnsbury’s Delaney Rankin pitched in two-out-of-the-three wins, helping the North claim victory in the Vermont North-South Softball Classic at Castleton University on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2.
This was the first softball classic since 2019, with the last two years being canceled due to the pandemic.
The classic featured the state’s top graduated seniors, playing in two seven-inning games on July 1 and the decisive nine-inning clash the following day.
Rankin threw seven strikeouts over four innings in the first game, an 8-1 North victory; she added four shutout innings in the third game, a 9-3 win. Lyndon’s Isabelle Priest started the finale with a lead-off double, helping the North jump out to a 2-0 lead.
The South took the middle game 6-1. St. J’s Taylor Farnsworth hit a single in the first inning and scored the North’s lone run of the game on a wild pitch.
Other locals competing for the North included Danville’s Rylie Cadieux and Ava Marshia; Lyndon’s Brydie Barton and Natalie Tenney; and St. Johnsbury’s Adrianna Lemieux. Lyndon’s Emma Newland and Kadienne Whitcomb were named to the team but unable to participate. St. Johnsbury’s Jeremy Roberts and Aaron Carr and Lyndon’s Chris Carr were the coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.