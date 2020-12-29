You are the owner of this article.
Readers’ Choice: The Record’s Top 10 Sports Photos Of 2020

We asked readers to help us choose the top sports photos of 2020. Thousands responded and chose the following as the top 10.

Readers’ Choice: The Record’s Top 10 Sports Photos Of 2020

Nick Guckin reacts after hitting a 25-foot 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left to lift St. J Academy to a 55-54 win over Champlain Valley Union in a Division I clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

1. Guckin, Game-Winner (26% of the vote)

Readers’ Choice: The Record’s Top 10 Sports Photos Of 2020

St. J all-star Maddox McFarland, center, stands with his teammates for the National Anthem prior to their Little League 8-10 District 4 pool play contest against Lyndon at Legion Field on Wednesday, Aug. 19. 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash) (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2. Locked In (12.8%)

Readers’ Choice: The Record’s Top 10 Sports Photos Of 2020

Lizzy Jones competes in floor exercise as St. Johnsbury Academy beats Milton 133.8 to 120.3 in a gymnastics meet at Kingdom Gymnastics on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

3. High-Flyer (12.7%)

4. Icy Melen

Readers’ Choice: The Record’s Top 10 Sports Photos Of 2020

Ethan Melen reacts after hitting the game-winning three-pointer with two seconds left in a 56-55 win at Blue Mountain Union in a Division IV boys hoops game on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

5. Golden Goal

Readers’ Choice: The Record’s Top 10 Sports Photos Of 2020

Golden Goal -- Lyndon senior Emily Tanner hugs classmate Sadie Bora, left, after Bora's overtime goal lifted the Vikings to a 4-3 field hockey win over rival St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Tanner assisted the game-winner. The Hilltoppers had rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

6. Rise of the Vikings

Readers’ Choice: The Record’s Top 10 Sports Photos Of 2020

Lyndon's Ashton Gould (35) celebrates with teammate Trevor Lussier after catching a touchdown pass in overtime of the Vikings' 35-34 victory over rival St. Johnsbury in a 7-on-7, one-hand touch football game at Robert K. Lewis Field on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. St. J scored a TD on the ensuring OT possession, but its game-winning two-point conversion attempt was no good. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

T7. Lyndon Rises

Readers’ Choice: The Record’s Top 10 Sports Photos Of 2020

Lyndon's Beckett Bailey (5) celebrates with his teammates following Lyndon's 30-21 win over St. Johnsbury in the Boys C championship game of the St. J Rotary basketball tournament at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, March 14, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

T7. Wild, Cats!

Readers’ Choice: The Record’s Top 10 Sports Photos Of 2020

Macy Molleur, left, hugs Madison Bartlett after No. 6 Hazen defeated No. 2 Danville in penalty kicks in a Division IV semifinal on Thursday. The Wildcats advance to face top-seeded Proctor in the championship in Manchester on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

9. Eyes on the Prize

Readers’ Choice: The Record’s Top 10 Sports Photos Of 2020

Waterford goaltender Caleb Decker makes a diving save during the Eagles' third- and fourth-grade clash with visiting Burke Town School on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Burke won 1-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

T10. Winning Throw

Readers’ Choice: The Record’s Top 10 Sports Photos Of 2020

St. Johnsbury senior Kayla Talbot wins the girls Division I title in the Vermont Weight Throw Championship at the Academy Field House on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

T10. Redhawks Down

Readers’ Choice: The Record’s Top 10 Sports Photos Of 2020

St. J Academy's Brian Lamar (14) and Murphy Young react at the final buzzer of the No. 3 Hilltoppers' 46-43 win over No. 2 Champlain Valley in a Division I semifinal at Patrick Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The defending champion Hilltoppers faced No. 1 Rice on Sunday at 1 p.m. for the title. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
