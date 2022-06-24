ST. JOHNSBURY — Harry Murphy had a strong all-around outing as the Red Sox held off the Giants 13-8 in the St. Johnsbury Little League 11-and-12-year-old regular-season tournament championship game at Legion Field on a rainy Thursday evening.

Murphy allowed three hits and two runs with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings to snag the victory and also went 2-for-5 at the plate with three RBI, including a two-run single. Teammate Silas Butts also played big on offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBI.

The Red Sox broke open a 2-all game with four runs in the top of the fourth and seventh in the fifth. JJ Keafer, Zachary Priest, Murphy, Brydon Robinson, Butts and Collin Classen all knocked in runs in that frame.

The Giants tried to rally late, including three runs in the sixth. The frame included a triple from Maddox McFarland and a Kellan Kendall double.

Connor Colpitts absorbed the loss, allowing six runs and seven hits while fanning five in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Priest fired a complete-game shutout with nine Ks, a walk and scattering three hits in the Red Sox’s semifinal win over the Dodgers on Wednesday. Priest was the team’s ace and leadoff hitter.

In Thursday night’s consolation clash, the Dodgers beat the Yankees 7-6.

