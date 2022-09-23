ST. JOHNSBURY — Champlain Valley is the top-ranked team in the state.
It showed why in the Northeast Kingdom on Friday night.
The athletic, deep and talented Redhawks took advantage of three interceptions, built a 33-0 lead and went on to a 50-28 drubbing of host St. Johnsbury in a matchup of Division I contenders at Fairbanks Field.
Running behind a dominant line, Jack Sumner and Asher Vaughn ran wild on the Hilltoppers, while CVU’s two quarterbacks, Max Destito and Ollie Cheer, took turns scoring on St. J’s home turf.
Down three starters and coming off a surprise 16-14 defeat at Essex last week, the Academy (2-2) absorbed its second straight loss after starting the season 2-0.
It was also the Hilltoppers’ first loss at home since the first game of the 2018 season and just their sixth home loss in 10 years.
CVU, the preseason title favorite, moved to 3-1 on the season — its lone loss coming to New Hampshire power Exeter.
And the impressive Redhawks did it by committee.
Sumner had two TDs (one receiving, one rushing), Cheer tossed a pair of touchdowns, fellow QB Destito rushed for one score and passed for another, and running back Asher Vaughn ran for two more touchdowns on the 40-degree evening.
Jacob Armstrong and Brian Rutherford collected receiving TDs in the rout.
St. J took its first drive into CVU territory, but a missed field goal ended in empty possession and led to a scoreless game through the first quarter.
After a brilliant Caleb Pontti interception squashed a CVU scoring threat inside the 10, the Hilltoppers moved the ball and look to threaten. But on fourth-and-2, a jump pass from quarterback Quinn Muphy was picked off and it was all Redhawks over the final 10 minutes of the first half.
Sumner followed the turnover by scoring from 5 yards out for the game’s first points, giving the visitors a 7-0 lead with 8:08 left in the second quarter.
After an SJA turnover on downs at its own 40 after failing to convert on fourth-and-1, Cheer hit a wide-open Sumner for a 14-0 lead with 2:06 to play in the half.
Then CVU’s Charlie Taylor picked off another Murphy pass and the Redhawks took over near midfield. After back-to-back pass interference calls and a great sideline grab from Sumner, it left CVU at the 2-yard line with 2 seconds left on the game clock.
Destino punched it in at the buzzer and the visitors led 20-0 at halftime — a backbreaking end to a tough second quarter.
A Vaughn 24-yard TD scamper on the opening drive of the second half put the Redhawks up 26-0 before Murphy’s third pick — on a deep shot Orozco in the end zone after hitting Gavynn Kenney-Young on a 40-yard pass — led to a Vaughn 7-yard touchdown run with 3:49 left in the third quarter and an unbelievable 33-0 advantage.
The Hilltoppers showed heart down the stretch, but it was too little, too late.
Murphy hit Kenney-Young for a 59-yard touchdown — an over-the-middle dart to wide-open Kenney-Young, who caught the ball at the 30 and sprinted to the end zone.
Murphy tacked on a pair 2-yard TD runs on QB keepers sandwiched around a CVU field goal and two Redhawk passing TDs to close the scoring.
Receivers Kenney-Young and Caleb Pontti played well, as did running back John Kelley, who was filling in for injured RBs Anthoni Guinard and Colson Angell.
St. J gets another tough matchup next week, hosting undefeated Burr and Burton at Fairbanks Field. The Bulldogs were slated to host Hartford on Saturday.
This story will be updated, along with a photo gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.