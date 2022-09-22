Redhawks Visit Fairbanks Field In Friday Showdown

Pundits have had this matchup circled on calendars since the start — a Week 4 showdown between Division I contenders Champlain Valley and St. Johnsbury.
The Hilltoppers, however, hit a speedbump last Friday night — costly mistakes and injuries leading to Essex stealing a 16-14 victory in a surprising upset.
Can St. J regroup? The Hilltoppers shot to reclaim their momentum comes Friday night as the third-ranked Hilltoppers (2-1) host the No. 1 Redhawks (2-1, 2-0 in Vermont) under the lights at Fairbanks Field.
The Hilltoppers will have their hands full. CVU, the preseason favorite, is deep and athletic.
“They are a spread-option team with a great deal of talent and speed,” SJA coach Rich Alercio said.
The Redhawks boast early-season wins over Middlebury (56-19) and last Friday at 42-20 victory over the SeaWolves (CVU trailed 6-0 late in the second quarter before peeling off 35 straight points).
Quarterback Max Destito, wide receiver Jack Sumner (158 yards from scrimmage and three TDs last week) and wideout Alex Provost spearhead a dangerous offensive attack.
CVU’s lone defeat came in Week 2, an out-of-state loss to New Hampshire Division I power Exeter.
St. J started its season with a bang — pasting Hartford in White River Junction 49-14 and then handling Middlebury 42-14. Quarterback Quinn Murphy in those wins posted 12 total touchdowns and over 800 yards of total offense.
The Hilltoppers were the clear favorite heading to defending champ Essex last Friday, but things went off script. The Hilltoppers lost two starters to injury and gave away a few key turnovers — a Murphy fumble near the goalline prevented what would have been a 14-0 SJA lead and a late interception squashed a potential go-ahead drive. The game ended as the Hornets blocked a game-winning 52-yard field goal.
The Hilltoppers, now down three starters to injury, will need to overcome adversity and limit mistakes Friday night if they hope to stay with the Redhawks.
“We need to eliminate turnovers and limit penalties,” Alercio said. “It’s tough to do anything about the injuries we have sustained. We have moved some guys to different positions to fill the voids.”
The Hilltoppers play well at home and have done so since Alercio arrived in 2013. St. J hasn’t lost a home game since the first contest of the 2018 season. The program has just five losses in 10 years at Fairbanks Field.
Last season as home underdogs they knocked off both teams who played for the D-I title — Essex and CVU.
“It is always exciting to play on our field on Friday nights,” Alercio said.
ST. J STATS LEADERS
Throwing: Quinn Murphy (83 of 122 for 1,003 yards and nine TDs)
Rushing: Murphy (41 rushes for 194 yards and four TDs)
Receiving: Alejandro Orozco (20 catches for 331 yards and three TDs); Gavynn Kenney-Young (19 catches, 239 yards, three TDs); Carter Bunnell (13 catches, 146 yards); Caleb Pontti (11 catches, 178 yards, TD).
