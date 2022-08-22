LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon head baseball coach Reece Tanguay stepped down Monday after leading the Hornet program for the past four seasons.
Tanguay departs Lyndon to become the associate head baseball coach at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. There he will reunite with Lyndon alumnus Jake Jourdain (2019), who was recently named the Blue Jays head coach.
Tanguay, a 2016 graduate of Lyndon State College, was elevated to the head coaching position in 2018 after serving as an assistant coach the prior two seasons. The Hornets posted a 42-65 record under his watch, including a 26-19 mark in North Atlantic Conference play. In Tanguay’s debut season of 2019, the Hornets finished 22-21 overall, with an 11-5 mark in NAC play, finishing in second place during the regular season and in third place in the conference tournament.
Tanguay produced nine All-Conference players, including 2021 NAC Player of the Year Codi Smith and Jourdain, the 2019 NAC Pitcher of the Year, during his four-year tenure as head coach. In addition, he had a hand in the development of 10 other All-Conference performers during his two seasons as an assistant.
NVU-Lyndon director of athletics Chris Gilmore praised Tanguay for his contributions to the program. “We have been fortunate to have had Reece here as both as a player and a coach. Reece was a great player and carried that over to his coaching career. In the last two years, Reece has done a tremendous job in recruiting and has left the program in a much better place than he found it. That is a testament to his hard work and dedication to Lyndon baseball.”
Tanguay thanked many people who impacted his time at Lyndon. “thank you to Chris Gilmore and Jamey Ventura for giving me the opportunity and supporting me. Thank you to all of the staff at Lyndon, especially athletic trainers Megan Barnes and Chantal Jean. Thank you to all of my assistant coaches, and to my players and their families. Finally, thank you to my family and to Tom White.”
Tanguay added, “It’s been an honor to coach at my alma mater. I’m very proud of the work that I have done and that our program has done, and what we have accomplished. I know that the program is in a great position for success. I’m excited to see what our players achieve on and off the field, and will be watching and rooting for them from afar.”
Tanguay graduated from Essex High School (Vt.) in 2012. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth and played two seasons with the Corsairs.
Tanguay transferred to Lyndon in the spring of 2015. A middle infielder, he was a consistent performer with the bat and glove over his two seasons with the program, garnering second-team All-North Atlantic Conference selections in 2015 and 2016. He was named a captain in 2016 and was the recipient of the Dudley Bell Award as Lyndon’s most outstanding male athlete.
Tanguay was also the inaugural winner of the NAC Baseball Senior Scholar Athlete Award, given to him for his accomplishments on the field and in the classroom. He graduated from Lyndon in 2016 with a 4.0 GPA.
A search for a new head baseball coach is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.