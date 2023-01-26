Referee Shortage Weighs On High School Sports Seasons

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we found out high school sports were not quite the same without fans.
While the experience differed greatly, the games could still be played.
The same can’t be said in regard to the absence of referees.
However, Vermont Principal Association Assistant Executive Director Lauren Thomas says fans do play an important role in increasing referee involvement and participation.
“We have to be better fans and demonstrate good sportsmanship in order to retain and attract people to officiate,” Thomas said.
This year, the decline in the number of eligible officials is more noticeable than ever. During football season this fall, some games had to be played on Thursday night due to the lack of refs.
“It is a significant shortage,” Thomas said. “Football and hockey are experiencing the worst shortages. They had to become creative with their scheduling.”
That creativity also includes refs taking on more games during a season than they have in the past. In an attempt to maximize availability, the VPA has been “bundling games” in order to have referees work multiple games at schools that are in close proximity of one another.
Thomas says the lack of a new generation of people picking up whistles and learning to officiate is one of the leading causes. Even so, it takes time for referees to be ready for the varsity level.
“Hockey has officials, but they are building up their years of experience,” Thomas said. “Many of our officials are aging out and there isn’t a workforce pipeline that’s back-filling the positions.”
Thomas says the VPA does not have a definitive number on the decline in officials but said they are working to find ways to entice younger people to join the officiating team.
“One way is to work with Arbiter Sports to have officials receive payment sooner,” Thomas said. “We are also looking at barriers, and trying to reduce those.”
Thomas said those interested in donning the stripes can contact her and she will send their information to the appropriate assignor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.