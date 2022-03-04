BARRE — Back to the finals.
Defending champion Lake Region knocked off previously unbeaten Williamstown, 35-25, in a Division III semifinal at Barre Auditorium on Thursday.
The Rangers advance to face top-seeded Windsor in the D-III finals at The Aud on Saturday. Tip-off is at 7:45 p.m.
It puts LR one game away from realizing their dream of back-to-back crowns.
“They wanted to get back here from day one,” said LR head coach Joe Houston.
Making their fourth straight semifinal appearance, third-seeded Lake Region (14-6) struggled at times.
The Rangers committed 25 turnovers and junior standout Sakoya Sweeney had an off-scoring night, with eight points on 27% shooting.
Fortunately, LR fought through those challenges, Sweeney in particular.
Showcasing her all-around play, Sweeney facilitated on offense, grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, and played lock-down defense.
“She does a lot more than just put up points,” Houston said.
Key to the Ranger win was a couple of defensive match-ups.
On the perimeter, Sweeney clamped down on Williamstown’s Fasika Parrott. She held Parrott to two points on 1-for-10 shooting and didn’t allow the speedy point guard to do what she does best: Drive and kick to open teammates.
“Sakoya did a very good job of not letting Parrott get in the lane,” Houston said.
Meanwhile, in the paint, LR’s Alyssa Butler and Kaylee Sargent prevented Williamstown forward Paige Dwinnell from getting position on the low block, limiting her to eight points and 10 rebounds.
“We made [Dwinnell] get it five to six feet away from the basket instead of right on the block, and that really helped neutralize her,” Houston said.
Lake Region returns to the finals with a different squad than last year.
Gone are Capital Division Player of the Year Tia Martinez (19 ppg) and VBCA All-Star Robyn Nelson (9 ppg).
Replacing their contributions has been a team effort.
That was evident Thursday with five Lake Region players scoring between five and eight points.
Sweeney scored a team-high eight, Maddie Racine had seven, Madison Bowman and Dayna Knights each added six, and Maya Auger chipped in five.
“More than last year, it takes everyone, because we don’t have those two girls we can just give the ball and rely on them to make a play,” Houston said. “Everyone has to be tuned in all the time and I think these girls have done a good job of that. That was something that they progressed with over the course of the year.”
The Rangers opened the game with a 6-0 run and led 11-2 early in the second quarter.
It looked like LR might run away with it. Then Williamstown (20-1) went on a 10-2 run with four points by Destiny Campbell to pull within 13-12.
If Lake Region was feeling playoff jitters, Sweeney soothed them. She made her first two baskets of the game as LR regained its composure and took a 19-14 lead into halftime.
It was a small miracle that Williamstown hung in the game despite shooting 25% from the field for the game (13% in the second half) and attempting just six free throws.
The Blue Devils pulled within four points twice in the second half, once on a Dwinnel putback to make it 22-18 in the third and again on a McLaughlin 3 in the fourth, but each time LR answered with a scoring burst.
Williamstown went scoreless over the final four minutes.
Sweeney and Bowman each had four points in the second half to lead the Rangers. Bowman also grabbed seven of her nine rebounds in the final two frames.
Up next, the finals and rematch with top-seeded Windsor (21-2).
In their only regular-season game, Lake Region won 51-42 on Jan. 22. Houston expects the rematch will be a battle.
“We know that’s going to be a bloodbath,” he said. “We had them at our place earlier this year and we came out with a victory, but it was a hard-fought game. I imagine they’re looking for a whole bunch of payback. So we’re going to have to be on our A game.”
NOTES: Lake Region began the season 1-4, but have won 13 of their last 15. … Lake Region were also co-champions during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
LR: Maddie Racine 3-0-7, Maya Auger 1-2-5, Sakoya Sweeney 3-1-8, Liris Haney 1-0-2, 0-1-1 Lillian Fauteux 0-1-1, Madison Bowman 3-0-6, Dayna Knights 3-0-6. Totals: 14-FG 4-14-FT 35.
WHS: Eliza Dwinnel 1-0-2, Destiny Campbell 4-0-8, Brianna McLaughlin 1-2-5, Fasika Parrott 1-0-2, Paige Dwinnel 4-0-8. Totals: 11-FG 2-6-FT 25.
LR 8 11 8 8 — 35
WHS 2 12 6 5 — 25
3-Point FG: L 3 (Racine, Auger, Sweeney); W 1 (McLaughlin). Team Fouls: L 15, W 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.