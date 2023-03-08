BARRE — It seemed every time Danville scored, Rivendell had the answer.
Back-and-forth until the last two minutes, the second-seeded Raptors pulled away late at the free-throw line for a 66-49 semifinal victory over No. 3 Danville in a Division IV semifinal at Barre Auditorium on Wednesday night.
Christian Young finished with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists and Andrew Joncas scored 14 for the Bears. Jacoby Patterson’s 21 points pace Rivendell while Josiah Welch had 14 and Finn O’Donnell and Harry Molesworth each tallied a dozen.
Danville trailed 12-7 after five minutes of play, Joncas scoring the first four then Young hitting a three. Young hit another triple to make it 13-10 before the quarter ended with Rivendell up 15-11.
The Bears went cold to start the second, not scoring until the five-minute mark on a Joncas coast-to-coast layin. Joncas, always a threat from deep, found success getting to the rim; using back-to-back baseline drives to cut the lead to 20-15 and then 23-19 with under two to go.
Danville struggled to contain Rivendell on the boards, especially evident over two of the final possessions before halftime which saw the Raptors grab a handful of offensive boards, finally ending in two Molesworth free throws — 11 rebounds in the first half — and then a putback for a 28-19 lead.
“All night we talked about the same two things defensively,” Danville coach Jason Brigham said. “One, contain better, but if they get by, rotate from the weak side and help. Two, we can’t give up multiple shots on every other possession and expect to win… box out! Obviously, we did not execute as we would have liked to with regard to those two aspects.”
Patterson banked in a three out of the break but this time it was Danville with the response, Young draining one of his four triples on the other end. Molesworth delivered two huge swats on the next two Bears’ possessions before a Joncas three and inside buckets by Luke Ste Marie and Kohl Guinard made it 37-30. Rivendell answered with baskets as they did all night; an acrobatic Young finish got the deficit back to seven and then a three by the senior with just over a minute remaining in the quarter cut the lead to 41-35 entering the fourth.
Arius Andrews had back-to-back baskets to start the quarter to give Danville life, followed by another Young finish and then Joncas setting up Cooper Calkins to make it 53-44 with less than four minutes left.
That’d be as close as the Bears’ comeback effort would get, Rivendell ending the game on a 13-5 run including seven points from the line.
“The thing about this group that makes them so special started last season and will continue for the foreseeable future,” Brigham said. “They are great kids who love the game, work hard, listen to their coaches and truly enjoy being with one another. They’re all extremely competitive and are not afraid to battle with one another and fight for spots and playing time — without holding grudges. In fact, they are fiercely loyal to one another. We returned a solid core of young players who got some experience last year and built upon that this year.”
Danville will graduate Young, Ste Marie, Hunter Horne and Thomas Edgar.
“One last shout out for Christian Young, who caps off a tremendous career,” Brigham said. “He has been a true pleasure to work with and see develop these past four years. Just a fantastic young man.
“I return 11 of the 14 we had this year. Getting to the Aud tonight was huge, losing heartbreaking, but those 11 won’t forget it and will be great next year. Seven of them will be back to build on [the year after next season].”
The Bears started two juniors (four total) and two sophomores (three total) and also carried four freshmen.
Rivendell will face No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian (18-5) on Saturday at noon for the D-IV crown. MVC took down top-ranked Long Trail, 47-46, on Monday night in an all-out thriller.
NOTES: Rivendell entered on an 11-game win streak with victories in 15 of its last 16. … Danville entered with wins in 10 of its last 11. … The Raptors are now 3-5 in semifinals and currently 0-2 in the finals. … Danville drops to an 18-13 final four record. … Wednesday’s defeat was just Danville’s second D-IV loss on the season.
DHS (16-7): Vincent Palmieri 1-0-2, Andrew Joncas 6-1-14, Christian Young 7-0-18, Luke Ste. Marie 1-0-2, Cooper Calkins 2-0-4, Kohl Guinard 1-0-2, Arius Andrews 2-3-7. Totals: 20-FG 4-8-FT 49.
RA (19-4): O’Donnell 6-0-12, Patterson 8-3-21, Welch 6-2-14, Pierson 3-1-7, Molesworth 3-6-12. Totals: 26-FG 12-27-FT 66.
DHS 11 8 16 14 — 49
RA 15 13 15 23 — 66
3-Point FG: D 5 (Joncas, Young 4); R 2 (Patterson 2). Team Fouls: D 19, R 11.
