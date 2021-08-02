Reynolds Builds Early Lead At Vermont Women’s Amateur

NEWPORT — Holly Reynolds is off to a flying start at the Vermont State Women’s Golf Association’s amateur championship.
The nine-time title holder out of Copley Country Club fired an even-par 72 to build a six-stroke lead after the opening round of the 54-hole event at Newport Country Club.
Julia Dapron sits in second place after a 6-over 78. Jeanne Morrissey, Amy Lyon and Gretchen White shot 80s. Defending champion Andrea Brown, who claimed the senior women’s crown earlier this summer, is tied for sixth after carding an 81.
Fifty-two golfers are entered in the field.
Former North Country Union standout Lauryn Goulet opened with a 92 and is tied for 31st. St. Johnsbury CC’s Chris Johnson is tied for 43rd (100) and Orleans CC’s Jayne Magnant is tied for 51st (108).
The second round begins Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.
