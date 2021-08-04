Reynolds Captures 10th Vermont Women’s Amateur Crown

NEWPORT — Double digits.
Up 10 shots headed to the final round, Holly Reynolds held on for her 10th Vermont Women’s Amateur title on Wednesday at Newport Country Club.
The 49-year-old Morrisville native carded a final-round 5-over 77 to finish with a three-day winning total of 222 (6-over), toppling 20-year-old runner-up Julia Dapron who closed with a sizzling 73 and finished at 12-over 228.
Amy Lyon ended at 21 over to take third while defending champion Andrea Brown and Lindsay Cone shared fourth place at 239. Rounding out the top 10 were Jeanne Morrissey (240), Ann Oday (240), Gretchen White (246), Deidre Mahler (247) and Mia Politano (249).
Former North Country Union standout Lauryn Goulet (92-98-94—284) finished 39th. St. Johnsbury CC’s Chris Johnson grabbed 44th (100-103-98—301) and Orleans CC’s Jayne Magnant took 49th (108-107-103—318).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.