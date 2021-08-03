You are the owner of this article.
Reynolds’ Lead Swells To 10 Shots At Vermont Women’s Amateur

Holly Reynolds. (File photo)

NEWPORT — Chasing title No. 10, Holly Reynolds has a 10-shot lead heading into Wednesday’s final 18 holes at the Vermont Women’s Amateur.

The Copley Country Club veteran fired a 1-over 73 in Tuesday’s second round at Newport Country Club, following up on an even-par 72 on Monday for a two-day total of 145 and a double-digit lead. Julia Dapron, who shot 77 on Tuesday, is in second place at 11 over.

Defending champion Andrea Brown (81-77) and Amy Lyon (80-78) are tied for third at 14 over while Gretchen White (80-81) is fifth at +17.

Fifty-two golfers are entered in the field.]

Former North Country Union standout Lauryn Goulet (92-98) sits in 37th place at 190. St. Johnsbury CC’s Chris Johnson is in 47th position (100-103—203) and Orleans CC’s Jayne Magnant is 49th (108-107—215).

The final round begins Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. The final pairing — Brown, Dapron and Reynolds — tee off at 9:30.

