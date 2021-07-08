Richards Reigns In Vermont Amateur; Giroux Ties For 10th

WILLISTON — Bryson Richards is the 2021 Vermont Amateur champion.
The University of Rhode Island and former U-32 standout finished at 4 under, the lone player under par in the 99-man field over the three-day, 72-hole tournament at Williston Golf Club.
Richards fired an opening-round 2-over 73, but followed up with a second-round 68, then carded a 67 in the first round of Thursday’s 36-hole finale to take a seven-stroke advantage into the final 18.
There he carded a 72 and won by eight strokes over runner-up Troy Goliber (Burlington CC), who finished at 4-over. Richards, the 2019 runner-up, is the first Country Club of Barre player to win the Vermont Amateur in 70 years.
Austin Giroux, the North Country Union standout who held the lead after Day, finished tied for 10th. After an opening-round 70, the rising Falcons senior fell back with a 77. He shot a pair of 75s on Thursday to finish at 13 over.
Nelson Eaton, a recent St. J Academy graduate, finished tied for 19th. He fired 74 and 72 in the first two rounds, then closed with a 77 and 81 to finish +20.
Jackson King, the former Lake Region standout, placed 37th. Making the cut after a 78 and 76, he shot 75 in the third round and finished with an 83 to finish +28.
Four golfers finished tied for third, including Logan Broyles (Rutland), Ryan Porter (Manchester), Taylor Bellemare (Ekwanok) and Max Major (Rutland).
