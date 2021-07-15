WINTER PARK, Colo. — Riley Miller is a national champion.
The 16-year-old mountain biking star from Kirby won the 15-16-year-old junior women downhill title at the United States National Downhill and Enduro Championship on Sunday in Winter Park, Colorado.
Miller ripped through the rough and technical 1.31-mile course in a winning time of 4 minutes, 17.3 seconds, a mark that would have also placed her second in the women’s pro field. It was Miller’s first time racing in a national championship.
“Winning National Championships has been my goal for a long time,” Miller said. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends and the Liv Racing team!”
Miller is a professional athlete riding for Liv Racing Collective, the only Enduro World Series all-female race team. As a national champion, Miller will now get to wear the stars and stripes on her jersey for the next year.
Liv Racing will be sending out new jerseys with stars and stripes,” said Miller’s mom, Westerly.
On Saturday, a day before the downhill, Miller battled through a cold to compete in the four-stage Enduro — an event consisting of loose, fast and rocky terrain at Winter Park’s Trestle Bike Park, which sits nearly 11,000 feet above sea level. She finished fourth in the junior 15-18 category, just 3.5 seconds back of third place.
“It was a hard day,” Miller said. “I coughed all the way from the first stage to the second. I was stoked to even finish, let alone come out in fourth place!”
Miller attended St. Johnsbury Academy as a freshman and Lyndon Institute as a sophomore. Miller will spend her upcoming junior year attending Killington Mountain School and competing for its downhill mountain biking team.
Miller competes this weekend in Killington in the Red Bull Raw Slalom, a head-to-head racing event. She will then head overseas. Leaving Aug. 27, Miller will spend five weeks in Europe competing in the Enduro World Series. Her travels will take her to France, Switzerland and Scotland.
“I am looking forward to a few weeks of rest and recuperation at home, riding on Kingdom Trails and Burke Mountain,” Miller said. “It’s good to be home.”
Riley’s brother, Simon, 13, also competed at Winter Park in the 13-14 downhill event and finished 13th. Unfortunately, he had a mechanical failure during his seeding run, which set him up in a tough position for his race run.
Simon rides for Transition Bicycle Company and POC Sports. He will also be at Killington Mountain School full-time next season.
Simon and Riley will continue to train with Knight Ide and the local Ide Ride team this summer.
