Rising SJA senior Eaton claims junior stroke play crown

Rising St. Johnsbury Academy senior Nelson Eaton claimed the Vermont Golf Association Junior Stroke Play Championship (16-18-year-olds) on Friday at Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
Eaton, a Groton native playing out of Country Club of Barre, fired a 3-over 74 edge runner-up Owen Benoit of Champlain Country Club by a stroke in the 18-hole event.
Austin Giroux, a rising junior at North Country Union and the The Record’s 2019 Boys Golfer of the Year, finished two strokes back in third place (76).
Jackson King, a recent Lake Region Union graduate headed to Husson in the fall, took fifth with a 8-over 79.
Nelson’s brother, William, took third in the 13-15 tournament, shooting a 13-over 84. He finished nine back of winner Lucas Politano (75) of Ralph Myhre GC.
