Rivals Collide: Hilltoppers Visit Vikings In 117th Game
The Game. (Graphic by Michael Beniash)

LYNDON CENTER — The St. Johnsbury and Lyndon Institute football teams will battle it out for Northeast Kingdom bragging rights in the 117th playing of The Game on Saturday at 1 at Robert K. Lewis Field.

The Vikings enter the game already with one NEK triumph under their belts — they took care of North Country 33-20 in the Barrel Bowl in Newport last Thursday and earned win No. 10 in what was year 15 of that rivalry game. St. J, meanwhile, comes into Saturday’s matchup looking to run their regular-season win streak to three games.

