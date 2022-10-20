Rivals Collide: Hilltoppers Visit Vikings In 117th Game

LYNDON CENTER — The St. Johnsbury and Lyndon Institute football teams will battle it out for Northeast Kingdom bragging rights in the 117th playing of The Game on Saturday at 1 at Robert K. Lewis Field.
The Vikings enter the game already with one NEK triumph under their belts — they took care of North Country 33-20 in the Barrel Bowl in Newport last Thursday and earned win No. 10 in what was year 15 of that rivalry game. St. J, meanwhile, comes into Saturday’s matchup looking to run their regular-season win streak to three games.
The Hilltoppers have won seven consecutive in the series and lead all-time with a record of 66-44-6. Last year, SJA came out on top 31-14.
Division I St. J (4-3) and D-II Lyndon (3-3) hold similar records but do not share any opponents on their schedule. Still, records can usually be tossed out the window when these two teams take the field as they have since the inaugural meeting in 1894.
“The rivalry game is a big deal for the community and the school,” SJA coach Rich Alercio said. “We try to treat it like just another game in our preparation.”
“Regardless of who our last opponent was, this game is always going to present a unique challenge both mentally and emotionally,” LI coach Dan Nolan said. “There are a lot of distractions during the week of preparation, so it is really important that the players remain focused on the things they can control — effort, attitude, and technique — rather than getting wrapped up in things that are beyond their ability to influence. If we are able to remain relaxed and alert, and compete with a ‘so what, next play’ attitude, we’ll be in good shape on Saturday.”
Nolan says the Vikings will also have to lock in on St. J’s dangerous 1-2 punch, which has terrorized opposing defenses through the first seven weeks.
“It will be critically important to slow down [Quinn] Murphy, and we will have to know where [Alejandro] Orozco is at all times,” Nolan said. “We will look to control the ball offensively, win the turnover battle, and limit their explosive plays on defense. Additionally, special teams is an area that really cost us in last year’s game and we will need to have a much better performance this year in order to win the game.”
Senior quarterback and offensive juggernaut Quinn Murphy (2,164 pass yards, 559 rush yards) has tossed 22 touchdowns and ran for 10 more through seven games. With a loaded arsenal of weapons at his disposal, Murphy’s favorite targets are Alejandro Orozco (52 receptions, 838 yards), Gavynn Kenney-Young (39, 555), Carter Bunnell (24, 304) and Caleb Pontti (16, 221). Orozco has found the end zone 10 times through the air and Kenney Young six times.
Alercio will have his work cut out for him too, as the Vikings rotate through a plethora of offensive playmakers.
“We will spend time preparing for their option offense,” Alercio said.
Ashton Gould is typically the main facilitator of that. Unable to suit up last week, Ethan Lussier filled in under center and executed well. Regardless of which Viking signal-caller is out there, it will likely be a different game script between the two teams. Murphy has thrown the ball 243 times through seven games. Gould and Lussier have combined for just 19 attempts through six games.
A run-heavy approach thus far, Gould leads the Lyndon ground game averaging over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns per game. Colby Simpson, Jake Sanville and Cam Berry make up a Viking backfield that combines for an additional 180 rush yards and two TDs per game.
Defensively, the toughness and physicality of St. J’s Dawson Wilkins and Simon North will meet the Vikings’ persistent running game head on. Wilkins (56 tackles, 35 solo, two sacks) and North (47, 30, 1.5) have combined for just shy of 10 tackles for loss. Kenney-Young, Holden Newland, Josh Quad, Lynn Li, John Kelley and Joseph Silver will help form a wall of Hilltopper white and green at the line of scrimmage.
Lyndon has a pair of bruisers itself in RJ Kittredge (26 tackles) and Quentin Thomas (23). Kittredge is tied with Gould for the team lead in tackles for loss with four. Sanville (32), Ethyn Chhoeung (29), Simpson (28) and Jayden Smith (25) lead a well-balanced defensive unit for the Vikings.
St. Johnsbury comes into Saturday’s contest with wins over Hartford, Middlebury, Burlington/South Burlington and Rutland. The high-powered offense is averaging an even 35 points a game while the defense has given up 26.3 ppg. That number is heavily inflated by a pair of midseason losses to Vermont’s two best teams, Champlain Valley and Burr and Burton, where St. J allowed 50 and 49 points.
Lyndon holds wins over U-32, Spaulding and North Country. The Vikings average 31.7 points per contest and have allowed a near identical amount to their opponents (31.2).
With a victory, St. J would most likely be the No. 3 seed and host Middlebury in the first round of the D-I playoffs — it was a 42-14 victory when the Tigers visited Fairbanks Field in Week 2. Lyndon is currently in contention with North Country for the fifth or sixth seed in D-II.
Kickoff between the Hilltoppers and the Vikings is slated for 1 p.m. It’s expected to be sunny and 61 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.