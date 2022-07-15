NEWPORT — MAGOG, Quebec — Margaret Rivard, 15, of Springfield, N.H. and Derby re-opened the Canadian border to open water swimming by completing “In Search of Memphre,” a 25-mile international swim on Lake Memphremagog between Newport and Magog, Quebec on Wednesday, July 13.
She entered the water at 12:30 a.m. at the EastSide Restaurant in Newport and exited at 4:21 p.m. at Plage de Magog, in Magog, for a total time of 15 hours and 51 minutes.
Her crew consisted of her parents, Darcie DeBlois-Rivard and Kevin Rivard, and her sister and training partner, Vera Rivard. Piloting the escort pontoon, Lucky, was Director of Kingdom Games Phil White and Assistant Director Charlotte Brynn.
Water temperatures during the swim were 72 to 74 degrees and air temperatures ranged from high 50s at night to mid-70s during the day. Wind was variable, from 2-3 mph up to 10 mph, generally from the west. The moon was full, lighting the lake during the first four hours of the swim and skies were generally fair, with some clouds and an occasional rain shower. During the first hour, a moon-lit rainbow extended over the lake; perhaps Memphre’s magical greeting for Rivard as she swam north.
The swim was ratified by the Northeast Kingdom Open Water Swimming Association and was in full accordance with traditional channel-crossing standards as published by the Marathon Swimmers Federation.
Rivard had qualified for the swim by twice completing the 25 km Border Buster at Kingdom Swim in 2018 and 2019 when she was 11 and 12. She was scheduled to attempt The Search in 2020, when she was 13, but the pandemic and the resulting closure of the border delayed her swim until this year.
Rivard began her “official” open water career in 2014, swimming the quarter-mile youth swim at Kingdom Swim when she was seven years old and completing it in 10 minutes and 49 seconds. The next year she did the one mile swim at Kingdom Swim and three miles at Caspian Lake during the NEK Swim Week. As a nine-year-old, she completed the five km distance at Kingdom Swim and the five mile crossing of Lake Willoughby.
In 2017, at age 10, she became the youngest swimmer to complete the 10-mile course at Kingdom Swim, and swam each lake during NEK Swim Week; totaling eight lakes over the course of nine days with a cumulative distance of 46 miles. At age 11, she moved on to the 25 km Border Buster at Kingdom Swim, completing it in 10:22:06 and became the youngest swimmer to double cross Lac Massawippi (18 miles) and Lake Willoughby (10 miles). In 2019, as a 12-year-old, she came in fifth among the females at Border Buster, improving her time to 9:17:59. In 2021, she completed the Catalina Channel crossing and, this year, is scheduled to attempt 20 Bridges, which is around Manhattan, in August — with the English Channel on her radar for 2023.
Rivard swims with a constant smile and a pure joy of the swim. The Rivard family fell in love with Lake Memphremagog during their various Kingdom Swims and bought a camp in Derby with access to the water. Margaret and her sister Vera can be seen most days during the summer swimming out to and around the islands of Derby Bay. Frequently joining them is Charlotte Brynn, who recently bought a house on the Bluffs in Newport with her husband, Jeff. Brynn is Executive Director of the Swimming Hole in Stowe, runs BrynnSwim and has just started a series of group and private open water swimming clinics on Lake Memphremagog.
Both Rivard sisters are also members of the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Society and regularly compete in the 25-meter, two-lane pool cut in the ice at the EastSide Restaurant every year at the end of February.
Eleven other marathon swimmers are scheduled to attempt to swim from Newport to Magog this summer now that the border is open.
