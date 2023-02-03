Hazen’s Tyler Rivard and Profile’s Josh Robie are no strangers to setting new program records.
Each player set their school’s single-game scoring mark earlier this season; Rivard with 50 points in an 88-64 win over Enosburg and Robie with 52 points in a 103-44 exhibition victory over Nute.
On Wednesday, in a battle with undefeated Division II Spaulding, Rivard claimed a spot in the Hazen record book a different way. The Wildcat big man secured his 13th double-double of the season, surpassing 800 career rebounds while also becoming HU’s all-time leading rebounder.
That same night in Bethlehem, Robie was etching his name into Patriots history once more. Turning in 27 points during a clash with unbeaten Littleton, the junior became Profile’s all-time boys scoring leader and currently sits at 1,271 points.
Rivard did his record-breaking in style, surpassing 2001 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year Tim Shedd, whose record had stood tall for over 20 years. The senior also set the program’s single-season rebounding record a year ago. This season, Rivard is averaging 15.2 rebounds per game and has gained a reputation as one of the toughest players in the state to keep off the glass.
“Tyler’s ability to be such a dominant rebounder is due to a few factors,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. “First, he has the physical gifts needed. He is about 6-foot-3 but he has a wingspan that is at least 6-7 and he is extremely strong so it’s very difficult to move him — but that is only part of it. He also has an incredible instinct or ability to read where the ball is going to go off the rim. Then finally, he has the desire and determination to fight for every single rebound. He never stops, he goes after everything all the time.”
Rivard is also averaging 23.2 points per game and is closing in on another milestone — the 1,000-point mark is expected to be reached this season and would make him just the ninth HU boy to do so. Most importantly, Rivard’s ability to corral both offensive and defensive boards was a critical contributor to the Wildcats’ success during 2021-22 championship season and continues to be as this year’s 11-2 team gears up for another D-III title run.
“Tyler’s rebounding is a huge part of our success,” Hill said. “He scores a lot off of offensive rebounds and his defensive rebounding allows us to get into our transition more quickly as well. The last part of being a great defensive team is to finish off stops by getting the rebound and Tyler does that better than anyone.”
Robie has also turned heads all winter, making Profile box scores a must-read for local hoops fans to see how many points the sharp-shooting guard tallies each night. He has turned in 43-point and 40-point performances in addition to his 52-point outburst and has eclipsed the 30-point mark eight times in 18 tries thus far.
He surpassed the 1K mark earlier this season and is averaging a hair under 30 points per game at 29.5.
Gregg Dixon (1990) held the previous boys career scoring record at 1,242 points. Robie is well within striking distance of becoming Profile’s all-time outright scoring leader, as he currently sits in third behind girls stars Julia Houghtaling (‘04, 1,391 points) and Kim Derrington (‘87, 1,335).
“What really sets him apart from many other players are his dedication and work ethic,” Pats coach Mitchell Roy said. “He keys in on areas of his game that he wants to work and does specific drills to improve those skills. What is crazy is that he continues to evolve into a complete player and is working towards becoming a great passer as well.”
Like Rivard, Robie’s production and creativity as a scorer is most importantly helping lead his team to wins. The Patriots currently sit fifth in Division IV with a 12-3 record.
“Josh has really grown as a threat to drive, which makes him a dangerous all-around scorer when paired with his elite shooting,” Roy said. “His is a lead-by-example type of guy and that class of juniors of him — Alex Leslie, his brother Karsen and Riley Plante — have really led the charge in turning this program around.”
The next chance to catch the Patriots in action will be Monday in Groveton. The Wildcats are off until a clash with Peoples on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.