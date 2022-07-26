Washington Nationals superstar slugger Juan Soto launched 53 home runs during Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby last week, and they all came off of a bat designed by Bethlehem native Dylan Robie.
The Derby, which is part of the MLB’s All-Star festivities held on July 18, featured another custom Robie bat design that was used by Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez. Soto and Ramirez squared off against each other during the second round of the Derby.
Robie, a Profile alum and 2021 Franklin Pierce University graduate, has also designed custom apparel for NBA, NFL and NCAA athletes. His breakout moment was when he designed a pair of shoes for former Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier, which Rozier wore during the Celtics’ 2018 playoff run. Those shoes, featuring a “Scary Terry” design, garnished a multitude of comments and positive feedback through social media outlets.
“That was my first pair of shoes that got people’s attention,” said Robie, a high school senior at the time. “Right from the start, I knew I had the ability and drive to be one of the top customizers in the game. I knew I was nowhere near where I needed to be at, but I knew that someday I would get there.”
As for the Home Run Derby, the 22-year-old says it was something that happened last minute. He received a call from a member of the bat company who he knew from a previous collaboration.
“He loved my work and asked about doing some more bats for the Derby,” Robie said. “The thing was, there was under a week until the event.”
Robie obtained the bats the next day and only had until the following day to finish them so he could send them back to be ready for the Derby.
While he has made a name for himself customizing a variety of sports apparel, a great deal of his work is designing and customizing shoes — which is an extensive and detailed process.
“A lot of people think that it’s just slapping some paint on the shoes and calling it good,” Robie said. “Customizing shoes is a little bit more than that though. You have to prepare the shoes using specific steps to make sure the paint will adhere, be flexible and durable.”
He adds that the process of prepping and taping a pair can take longer than the actual painting.
Robie has always had a passion for athletes expressing creativity through their shoes or equipment, which was evident during his basketball days at Profile, where he stood out with his bright, flashy and unique sneakers.
His love for sneakers stems from a large personal collection; connect that with a love for art and design and it becomes apparent that Robie was destined for a career in sports customization.
“Growing up I loved shoes; shoes have always been one of ‘my things,’” he said. “Then my love for art played a huge role as well. I had always been creative and artistically gifted and drawing was something that I loved to do.”
However, as he got older, his drawing and art projects took a back seat to a busy schedule that centered around basketball and school. That was until he saw an online video of sneaker customizer Kickstradomis.
“I instantly knew that was for me,” he said. “That’s the start of what got me where I am today.”
Robie invested in an airbrush and other necessary supplies and his dream only grew from there.
Since his entrance to stardom following the Rozier design in 2018, Robie has continued to be displayed on some of the world’s biggest sports stages. He now works for a company called Stadium Custom Kicks, which has presented him with more opportunities to gain access through their business and also to expand his personal work.
This past winter, a pair of Robie’s custom-designed sneakers were exhibited during the NBA’s dunk contest and worn by Golden State Warrior Juan Tuscano-Anderson. The shoes featured a Mexican flag design to honor Tuscano-Anderson’s family ties to the country. Robie’s work has also been worn during the NBA Finals and during the league’s Christmas Day games.
For the MLB, he has created many cleat designs throughout the season and playoffs. Robie has done work with the More Than Baseball Collaboration, the Gold Glove Award ceremony and teamed up with New Balance to create a gift box that was given to congratulate big-leaguers that had been named an All-Star.
The More Than Baseball Collaboration, which raises money for minor-leaguers, was something Robie was involved with last September when he hand-delivered a pair of custom cleats to Red Sox player Kike Hernandez. Hernandez wore them for the game, signed them and then they were auctioned off.
As part of his job, and if the game is local or somewhere Robie wants to travel to, he will go and present his work in person and then stick around to take in the action.
“We get media passes and are able to get to the games early and deliver to the players,” he said.
The pair that he designed for Hernandez represented Boston’s retired players through a Fenway Park theme.
“I want to grow to be one of the best and well-known customizers in the game,” Robie said. “I would love to bring my talents and passion to a corporate shoe company like Nike, Converse or Puma. I have dreams of making my own shoe for a big company, doing custom designs and just making one of the hottest and most sought-after sneakers on the market.”
The sky’s the limit for Robie, who has already accomplished an impressive amount in his young career. Part of what makes him successful is his eagerness and desire to take on new challenges and churn out fresh and creative ideas.
His future aspirations include designing basketball courts, creating his own shoe line and even starting his own brand. He’s also interested in proposing to the NBA something similar to the NFL’s ‘My Cause, My Cleat’ project; which is when players wear custom cleats in awareness of a cause or charity that they’re passionate about and then the cleats are auctioned off to support that cause or charity.
“My dream assignment list could go on and on. I just love to design and make my designs come to life,” Robie said. “I don’t have plans of slowing down.”
