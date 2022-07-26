Washington Nationals superstar slugger Juan Soto launched 53 home runs during Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby last week, and they all came off of a bat designed by Bethlehem native Dylan Robie.

The Derby, which is part of the MLB’s All-Star festivities held on July 18, featured another custom Robie bat design that was used by Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez. Soto and Ramirez squared off against each other during the second round of the Derby.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.