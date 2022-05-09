Rossetti Runs To Third In Shelburne
Nathan Rossetti of Lyndonville placed third in the Shelburne 5K/10K & Half Marathon on Saturday, May 7 in the 5K division with a chip time of 21:55/7:03 pace.

Next up, Rossetti, 35, returns to the Basin Harbor Resort & Boat Club in Vergennes on June 18 for the Basin Harbor 5K/10K.

The RaceVermont.Com series race is capped at 200 runners and follows a course along the shores of Lake Champlain.

Rossetti placed second at the Resort last June in the 5K division.

