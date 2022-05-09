Rossetti Runs To Third In Shelburne May 9, 2022 May 9, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Nathan Rossetti of Lyndonville placed third in the Shelburne 5K/10K & Half Marathon on Saturday, May 7 in the 5K division with a chip time of 21:55/7:03 pace. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nathan Rossetti of Lyndonville placed third in the Shelburne 5K/10K & Half Marathon on Saturday, May 7 in the 5K division with a chip time of 21:55/7:03 pace.Next up, Rossetti, 35, returns to the Basin Harbor Resort & Boat Club in Vergennes on June 18 for the Basin Harbor 5K/10K. The RaceVermont.Com series race is capped at 200 runners and follows a course along the shores of Lake Champlain.Rossetti placed second at the Resort last June in the 5K division. 